Raiders star in mix for Blues Origin return

It's Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young's first step towards a State of Origin return.
It's believed Young's part of Michael Maguire's first 40-man NSW Blues squad, which will meet at NSWRL HQ this weekend.
Maguire will address the extended squad in his first official duties since taking over the role.
He's looking to break Queensland's streak of back-to-back series wins and hand Maroons coach Billy Slater his first series defeat when Origin I kicks off at Homebush on June 5.
Maguire took over from Brad Fittler as Blues coach late last year, with the role costing him his job as New Zealand Kiwis coach.
He's also stepped back his assistant coaching duties with the Raiders, with The Canberra Times revealing he'll continue in a consultancy role for the 2024 NRL campaign.
It's believed Young's the only Raider in the 40-man squad, having played the opening two games of last year's Origin series.
He was then left out of the side for Origin III, which was the Blues' only win of the series.
The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2022 NRL season that launched him onto the representative stage before making his Origin debut last year.
He finished the 2023 season with an appearance for the Prime Minister's XIII against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.
Maguire's an admirer of Young, having worked closely with him at the Green Machine last season.
Young's now a step closer to reclaiming his Blues jersey, with his performance in the opening rounds of the Raiders' season the key to winning it back.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has bolstered his second-row stocks with the recruitment of former Penrith backrower Zac Hosking to complement Young and Canberra captain Elliott Whitehead.
Whitehead's set to retire at the end of the season, having hung up his England boots late last year.
Meanwhile, a familiar face has returned to Canberra with former Raiders fullback Adam Cook joining the Green Machine on a train-and-trial contract.
Cook made his NRL debut for the Raiders against the Cronulla Sharks in 2020 before returning to his native Queensland during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
He's played Queensland Cup for North Queensland Cowboys feeder side Mackay and the Redcliffe Dolphins since - mostly at either halfback or five-eighth.
The Raiders were looking to bolster their squad depth following the tragic death of Troy Dargan in a motorcycle crash in the Cook Islands in the lead-up to Christmas.
Dargan, who played two NRL games for South Sydney, came to Canberra on a development contract to add depth in the halves.
Cook can provide cover in both the halves and at fullback.
His train-and-trial deal runs through until the end of the Raiders' pre-season trials when a decision will be made on whether he'll remain in the capital.
The Raiders face the Parramatta Eels and the Cowboys at Kogarah and Seiffert ovals respectively in their two trials.
Stuart's set to use both of them as genuine auditions for the upcoming season as several young guns look to put their hand up for a round-one berth.
Ex-Manly playmaker Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange will duke it out to partner Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty, while there's several options to line up in the No.1 jersey.
Xavier Savage, Jordan Rapana, Albert Hopoate and 18-year-old Chevy Stewart have all trained at fullback during the pre-season.
