Wonderburger a retro-style diner with wonderful burgers (and more)

Every time we hear of a new burger joint opening in Canberra, we ask ourselves does the nation's capital really need another venue selling burgers?
But Wonderburger is taking us straight back to the future with its retro diner vibes and we're loving it.
It's not just a place to eat; it's a nostalgic experience from the fit out, to the design, to the menu.
Situated in the refurbished Eyre Street Market in old Kingston, right next to Gelato Messina, Wonderburger is a joint venture between Olek Czezowski, Andrew Olejniczak and Vlada Makic.
Their aim was to create a burger joint for any occasion.
"When you see our menu, you know you're in for a filling, comforting and delicious feed," says Czezowski.
They want it to be all about sharing a meal with loved ones, whether you're propped up on a stool and or outside in Kingston Square.
Andrew Cooper is in charge of flipping burgers, he formerly ran Munroe's Burgers and Beers in Melbourne and has worked under Heston Blumenthal and Neil Perry.
The house Wonder burger is a take on the classic beef burger with a thick beef patty, lettuce, cheese, onion, pickles and relish.
The Wonderbird is a southern fried chicken burger, the Tikkaville is fried chicken with tikka sauce, the Double Up does just what it says with twice as much of everything. Or try the Truffle burger, the Wonderworks, the Swine Time with pulled pork. The First Lady, with grilled chicken, brie, avocado, bacon, rocket, aioli and relish might be my first choice.
There are a couple of plant-based burgers too. A Funguy with a crumbed portobello and a Beyond meat patty with vegan cheese.
There's a secret Wonder sauce too which we can't quite work out, and they won't share the recipes.
Add in Wonderdogs, fried chicken, crinkle cut chips and mac and cheese bites and you'll never want to leave
There's a fun kids' menu: the items are listed as "I'm not hungry" (beef burger with cheese, ketchup and chips), "I don't know" (chicken burger with cheese, ketchup, mayo and cheese) and "I want to go home" (chicken nuggets and chips). They're $13 each.
Finish the night with a classic old-school soft serve and add in sprinkles, a flake or sprinklings of sherbet. Or find room for a full-on sundae.
Did we mention it's licensed? With a choice of craft beers, wine and pre-mixed cocktails.
"We have put a lot of effort into making sure every menu item is as good as it can be, while also keeping it approachable and exciting," says Czezowski.
"We want customers to find their favourite burger or come back and try something new and unexpected."
