Get the scoop on the gelato flavour that is Canberra in a cone

While we kind of liked the idea of a Ken Behren flavoured gelato - "a little salty, a little nutty" - we're super glad Florence Gelato went with the CBR.
Matteo and Juliana Sassi asked the people of Canberra to suggest a new flavour to mark the opening of their new store at the Capital Food Markets and they've come up with a delicious result.
After reviewing hundreds of suggestions they settled on The CBR: Crunchy Berry Ripple.
While vanilla - reflective of the city's frequent (but unfair) characterisation as bland - was a popular suggestion for a flavour base, the Sassis were inspired by the many suggestions that included wattleseed.
"Wattleseed is our nod to the wattle trees that are emblematic of Canberra," Matteo says.
"The addition of macadamias - a nut native to Queensland - represents all those who come from other places to make Canberra their home."
The gelato has a creamy, nutty base but, perhaps a little like Canberra itself, there is more than meets the eye.
There's a brittle of caramelised local honey, macadamia and wattleseed which adds pops of texture while sweet swirls of raspberry coulis cut through the gelato's decadence.
"We wanted to incorporate some crunch to symbolise the less-loved parts of Canberra, like roundabouts, property prices and politicians, with sweet and tangy raspberry representing the gooey adoration that many Canberrans have for the wonderful parts of our city, like our short commutes, lovely lakes, and great community," Matteo said.
Other suggestions ranged from the sublime ("based on the official Canberra Centenary cake", or "Bubblegum - we keep getting referred to as the Canberra bubble so let's own it!") to the ridiculous ("Bunnings sausage sizzle flavour", or "Rocky Road to match our potholes").
When the Sassis opened Florence Gelato at the Capital Food Market in Belconnen in January, they wanted to kick off with a flavour that would represent the city which had given them many opportunities.
Florence Gelato is the realisation of a long-held dream for Matteo, who started work in the culinary industry as a 14-year-old apprentice.
Training as a pastry chef, chocolatier, gelato maker and baker at Italy's Cast Alimenti Culinary Academy, Matteo worked as the executive production manager of gelato stores and restaurants in London, taking third place in the 2016 Savour Patissier of the Year.
