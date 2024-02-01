Let the data speak: The policy that could save drivers' lives

Consistent failure is rarely tolerated in our modern workplaces or wider lives.
In a competitive world results matter, and wise leaders respond to failure by examining data and evidence to identify problems, so they can take corrective action.
Sadly, this sensible approach is not happening when it comes to our politicians' efforts to reduce the national road toll, which hit 1266 in 2023. This is a 7 per cent increase on 2022's toll, with the second half of 2023 being the deadliest two consecutive quarters on Australia's roads since early 2010.
The grim numbers shine a spotlight on the failures of the National Road Safety Strategy (2021-30), adopted by state and federal transport ministers to purportedly halve road deaths through the decade to 2030.
In early 2024, this strategy is way off track, a problem the Australian Automobile Association examines in detail in its quarterly report Benchmarking the Performance of the National Road Safety Strategy, released this week.
The report shows that in 2023, road deaths were up 25 per cent in NSW over 2022, 22.5 per cent in Victoria and 65 per cent in South Australia.
Rather than halving our road toll, our national strategy is failing to halt the increase in road trauma.
Worse still, the AAA's Benchmarking report shows progress toward three of the strategy's five headline targets - reducing serious injuries, as well as deaths on national highways and in central business districts - still can't even be measured because state and territory governments do not collect or share relevant data.
In other words, our politicians adopted targets relating to the safety of Australians knowing they could not be held to account for their performance.
It's time to let the data speak.
To understand why road deaths are increasing, we must look at data about our road network, the causes of car crashes, and the effectiveness of the various interventions used across Australia. Only then can we identify current policy shortcomings and devise more effective approaches.
Our governments provide a monthly death count, but few details about the respective crashes, their causes, or the roads on which they occurred. Which deaths are caused by driver inattention caused by mobile telephone use? Fatigue? Drink driving? Inadequately maintained roads? And which could have been prevented by known interventions being used elsewhere?
We'll never know unless we look at the evidence.
That's why the AAA and 18 other groups focused upon transport safety are calling on the Albanese government to compel states and territories to publish data they collect about the causes of car crashes, the state of our roads, and the effectiveness of police traffic enforcement.
The Commonwealth should make federal road grants to states - worth about $10 billion a year - contingent upon the states reporting road safety data, just as it extracts data from states relating to health, education and housing activities.
And it should write this condition into the next five-year intergovernmental deal on road funding, which is due to commence in July and is currently under negotiation.
Requiring states to release more data would constitute the most important road safety policy reform in decades. Instead of simply knowing that fatal car crashes happen, we'd start to understand why, and how best to prevent them.
To her credit, federal Transport Minister Catherine King is aware of the problem and is seeking to voluntarily extract more data from the states.
But history tells us this approach won't work.
Back in 2015, all states and territories gave themselves two years to create a system for publicly reporting their safety ratings of individual roads.
A decade later we're still waiting. States and territories hold road safety ratings on hundreds of thousands of kilometres of Australian roads, but do not make them public.
Recent freedom-of-information requests have extracted some of these ratings for Queensland, Victoria and NSW. They show large parts of their road networks rated only one or two on a five-star rating scale.
Perhaps this bad news explains the ongoing secrecy.
AAA polling shows many Australians suspect politicians have more sinister motivations. Two out of three people in a AAA survey in November said politicians invested in roads to win votes in marginal electorates, not to make roads safer.
Data transparency is not just about saving lives. It's an opportunity for Ms King, who promised before the 2022 election to "end the rorts'' in road funding, to take real action and deliver real leadership on accountability and integrity.
It's not acceptable to be content with failure.
And the only way to truly lock in data transparency is to link it to road funding.
AAA campaigning on the need for data transparency in recent months has established a large coalition of support from organisations representing medical groups, insurers, the trucking industry, motorcyclists, pedestrians, road engineers and safety experts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.