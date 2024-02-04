How to combat the threat to work-from-home flexibility

A growing number of employers in Australia are winding back flexible working arrangements. For many, especially if you're a parent or Gen Z, working remotely isn't something you'll readily give up. So what's the next step - is it time to move on or to negotiate and fight against return-to-office policies?
The good news is if your employment contract contains "workplace flexibility" provisions, then you may have rights to work from home or make a request. Also, under the Fair Work Act, employees have the right to request "flexible work arrangements" if they've been with a company for at least 12 months and if they are a parent of a young child, a carer, have a disability, or are pregnant.
Conversely, employers also have the right to review flexible work arrangement requests and this requires a conversation that will vary depending on the specifics of your role and industry.
So, how can you best advocate for remote work?
Before you even think about setting up a meeting, you need to prepare for the discussion ahead - especially if you know that your company's leadership team is leaning against remote or hybrid work.
The first step is to identify the right person within your company to support your request to stay remote. Ideally, this individual should have influence in the decision-making process, be familiar with your work performance and career goals, and is someone that you trust and have built a strong relationship with. Usually, this is your manager, but a mentor or HR partner can also be a good advocate if they're committed to building a happy and productive workforce.
Next, gather evidence and results of your success throughout the past remote work period. If you've been with the company before the pandemic or worked there for more than a few months, then chances are you'll have documents such as KPI trackers, performance review materials, and even nuggets of praise you've received from your team or clients. All of these can be beneficial to back up your argument. Outside of your individual performance, there are plenty of statistics and studies available in Australia that list the benefits to employee productivity and satisfaction. Make sure you know your rights too, by checking the Fair Act Ombudsman website as a starting point.
It may cost some money, but don't shy away from seeking advice from experts and consultants that specialise in workplace relations.
Create a contingency agreement to reassure them you are committed to the company and will meet performance expectations. Put emphasis on your plan to maintain productivity and work seamlessly with those in-office. It might even help to compile everything into a mini-presentation to guide your conversation and have something concrete for your company to review.
If it helps to strengthen your case, take a more personal approach and share exactly why it's important for you as an individual to continue working remotely. Perhaps it involves your caretaking duties or a long commute that makes in-office work difficult. Depending on the situation and your relationship with your boss, providing more details may help sway them, especially if you're asking for an exception to a rule.
If it all works out, your advocate agrees with your argument and persuades your employer into accommodating your request for remote work and possibly even relocation. Before you celebrate from the comfort of your home, you'll need to spend some more time working out a detailed remote work plan and process with your manager. This might involve setting work hours and schedules, if your manager is worried about you not being there when they need you. Remote work is still work and you have to take into consideration not just yourself, but other team members and the organisation as a whole.
Worst case scenario is your employer stands firm and isn't willing to accept remote work options. Sadly, this can be a possibility for a number of reasons out of your control. If leadership is taking a hard-line stance against remote work, there may be little room for individual plans, even with your manager's approval.
It's disappointing and it leaves you with a hard decision: to stay or go. You don't have to make the decision immediately. It's possible your employer never follows through with enforcing return to office, or you can stick around and see if continued pushback from employees causes leadership to rethink their policy.
If you're ready to make a move, many job boards are dedicated to sharing remote opportunities and offer options to sort for remote jobs. There are tons of resources out there in online communities, podcasts, and books to help guide you in finding the right remote role.
In either case, know that remote work is only going to become more common. While this moment in time sees a renewed interest in the office, employees by and large prefer remote work. Almost half (48.3 per cent) of Australian employees would quit a job if it was preventing them from enjoying their life, compared to 7.6 per cent globally. Eventually, as companies struggle to hire and retain workers, more and more companies may find themselves offering flexible work once more.
