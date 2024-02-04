How to combat the threat to work-from-home flexibility

If it all works out, your advocate agrees with your argument and persuades your employer into accommodating your request for remote work and possibly even relocation. Before you celebrate from the comfort of your home, you'll need to spend some more time working out a detailed remote work plan and process with your manager. This might involve setting work hours and schedules, if your manager is worried about you not being there when they need you. Remote work is still work and you have to take into consideration not just yourself, but other team members and the organisation as a whole.