The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Why many pay too much for flights, and how to make them more affordable

By Andrew Leigh
February 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A high-performing aviation sector is critical to Australia's way of life, connecting people and communities, while supporting economic activity and employment across regions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.