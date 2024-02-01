He tried to help a neighbour, instead he was brutally bashed and killed

"Oi. Enough of that. Don't you speak to her like that," Douglas Creek told his killer moments before the bashing that killed him.
The 68-year-old victim was trying to defend a pregnant neighbour being threatened by another man, prosecutors allege, when he instead became the victim of a merciless and ultimately fatal assault.
A newly released photograph has revealed the injuries brutally inflicted three years ago, including bleeding to the brain, that led to the Kambah man's death 36 hours later.
Another day later, a police photo captured the murderer's knuckles still wearing the wounds of an attack said to have been unprovoked.
On Thursday, with the case set to be heard for directions in the ACT Supreme Court, it was revealed confessed killer Grant Allen Q Oldfield had died in custody at the age of 51.
After being arrested in January 2022 and initially pleading not guilty, Oldfield admitted to the charge of murder later that year.
However, by April 2023, he complicated things by indicating his intent to change that plea. The court heard then the prosecution would be opposing any application made for the traversal, but none was officially heard.
A Crown case statement previously filed to the court has now revealed new case details, which remain alleged and were likely to be determined by a judge if the matter had gone to sentencing.
Mr Creek was fatally assaulted in the early hours of January 22, 2022, at the Penneshaw Gardens unit complex in Kambah, where he lived alone with his two cats.
The statement claims Oldfield began drinking at his mother's unit in the same complex about 6pm the night before.
At 1am, it is said the offender began verbally abusing and threatening a pregnant tenant as she spoke with Mr Creek.
There was allegedly an "atmosphere of animosity and tension" between Oldfield, his mother and the woman.
"[Oldfield] threatened [the woman] and her unborn baby, saying he would make sure she lost the baby before she could have it," the case statement alleges.
Mr Creek is said to have defended the woman and told her to go into her unit, which allegedly prompted Oldfield to respond: "You wanna stand up for her there too, do you mate?"
"Well I'll get you too."
Oldfield then allegedly punched the victim repeatedly as he tried to go inside his home and kicked him in the head while he was on the ground.
The case statement alleges Oldfield delivered at least 20 blows.
"Mate, I'm 69 years old. Leave me alone," a pleading Mr Creek said, before allegedly being threatened not to tell anyone what had happened.
When police and ambulance arrived at the complex shortly after, the victim said the killer had only pushed him but he actually sustained his injuries by falling twice.
When the neighbour asked him why he had lied to police, the victim replied: "Oh, you don't dob in a mate."
Mr Creek also informed Canberra Hospital staff he had been assaulted.
The victim suffered several injuries, including bleeding to the brain. While it was recommended he remain in hospital for 24 hours, Mr Creek discharged himself later that morning.
The neighbour, whom Mr Creek had spoken to about being assaulted, told police Oldfield made a number of admissions to her about the attack.
"I mistook him for Jeremiah's friend. They've been hassling mum ... I kicked him when he was on the ground," Oldfield allegedly told the neighbour.
The neighbour also told police the offender said to the victim: "Oh, I thought you were somebody else. They're always having a go at my mum."
Oldfield, a maintenance worker, died late last year but the nature of his death was not disclosed in court on Thursday.
The court had previously heard Oldfield was being treated for cancer.
Prosecutor David Swan said his office would be filing a notice of abatement, formally discontinuing any charges against the deceased offender.
The case is not set to return to court.
