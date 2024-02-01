Rifles, gel blasters among 130 illegal weapons destroyed by police

Rifles and gel blasters were among 130 surrendered and seized firearms destroyed by ACT Police on Wednesday as part of the firearms amnesty and police operations.
The weapons, which also included shotguns and handguns, were unregistered and illegally owned
More than 620 firearms have been surrendered to police since the national firearms amnesty launched in 2021.
The permeant amnesty, a joint initiative of the Federal Government, Crime Stoppers and local police, is designed get unwanted, unregistered or illicit firearms out of the community.
Inspector Dennis Gellatly said unregistered and illegal firearms posed a great threat to the community.
"Weapons such rifles, handguns and gel blasters, which are made to very closely resemble conventional firearms, are illegal to own in the ACT and police continue to seize them," he said.
"Removing these weapons from the community means they can't be used for criminal activity such as aggravated burglaries or violent assaults.
"If you have an old, unwanted or unregistered firearm then please do the right thing, call the AFP's Firearms Registry and arrange for those guns to be disposed of in a safe way."
Anyone with information about illegal firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone providing information can remain anonymously.
Those wanting to surrender their firearms or firearm-related items, can call the ACT Firearms Registry on (02) 5162 9076 or actfirearmsregistry@afp.gov.au.
For more information visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.