The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Police

Rifles, gel blasters among 130 illegal weapons destroyed by police

By Staff Reporters
February 1 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rifles and gel blasters were among 130 surrendered and seized firearms destroyed by ACT Police on Wednesday as part of the firearms amnesty and police operations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.