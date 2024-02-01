'Tommy rates her very highly': Freedman eyes off another Widden

Astute Randwick trainer Michael Freedman is chasing his second Widden Stakes victory in eight years at Rosehill on Saturday.
Freedman won the 2017 Widden Stakes for two-year-old fillies with Teaspoon and he saddles up the undefeated Manaal in Saturday's $250,000 Group 3 race.
Manaal was successful at her only start in the $250,000 Group 3 Gimcrack Stakes in September at Randwick before Freedman decided to spell the filly saying she needed time to develop and mature.
"Manaal just needed a bit of time to mature following her Gimcrack win in the spring," Freedman told ACM Racing.
"The seven-week break in the paddock has done wonders for her. She developed and matured with the break. She's a very nice filly.
"Her win in the Gimcrack was a bonus and a very pleasant one as it was a Group 3 victory and gave her pedigree page a boost with a Group 3 win next to her name.
"I thought she would have been competitive in the Gimcrack."
Trials at Canterbury (899 metres) and Randwick (850m) with race day jockey Tommy Berry on-board in early January have Manaal ready to put in a forward showing on Saturday, according to Freedman.
"I've been very happy with her trials," he said. "We haven't knocked her around in the trials. They were just educational work.
"I thought her Canterbury trial was very good going into the Randwick one and she's improved on the back of that performance.
"The Gimcrack win was over 1000m and the Widden is over 1100m. I've got no doubt the distance on Saturday will be no concern for her.
"It's not a big field in the Widden Stakes, but it's a very good field.
"There's a lot of good trial and race form there going into the race. It'll be a tough race to win. They don't give away group races."
Freedman said Berry has a good opinion of Manaal.
"Tommy has done a lot of work on her," he said.
"Tommy rates her very highly. He won the Gimcrack on her and has been on Manaal in the trials.
"Tommy has commented she's come back into work a more furnished and rounded filly.
"I honestly think there's still a lot of improvement in her but that'll come with time - I don't like rushing our young horses."
Bookmakers have taken a cautious approach regarding Manaal's chances in the Widden betting $6 about her hopes of victory, but Freedman has issued a word of warning to punters after she drew barrier eight in the nine-horse field.
"It's not the best barrier to draw in eight from the 1100m start at Rosehill," he said.
"It can be a tricky gate from out there. I would say Tommy is going to have to push forward and hopefully we'll sit on the speed."
Mossfun and Overreach ran in the Widden Stakes before winning the $5 million Group 1 Golden Slipper Stakes at Rosehill, but Freedman is playing down Manaal's chances in the rich two-year-old sprint which is run next month.
"We'll be guided what path we go down with Manaal after she runs in the Widden," he said.
"I don't like getting in front of myself. All the trainers with nice two-year-olds in their stables have the Golden Slipper in the back of their minds at this time of the year.
"It's a rich race - $5 million - it's a prestigious race, but it's just in the back of our mind at this stage. The Golden Slipper is run on March 23.
"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge before March 23, but in saying that if she does run well in the Widden - you've got to seriously think about pushing onto the Slipper.
"I prefer to take the wait and see policy regarding how she performs on Saturday."
Early betting markets for the Slipper rate Manaal a $21 chance, but a forward showing in the Widden Stakes would see her price drop dramatically.
Saturday's other feature at Rosehill is the $250,000 Group 3 Canonbury Stakes for two-year-old colts and geldings who are on the path to the Golden Slipper.
The set weights and penalties race is run over 1100m - same as the Widden Stakes.
It's attracted seven runners as the Snowden stable has scratched Counteroffensive, but they will be represented by Fearless and King Of Roseau while the Waterhouse-Bott stable also have two runners in the unraced Excelindeed and Prost.
