The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Tommy rates her very highly': Freedman eyes off another Widden

By Tim Auld
February 1 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Astute Randwick trainer Michael Freedman is chasing his second Widden Stakes victory in eight years at Rosehill on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.