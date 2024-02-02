Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

7. Saltcoats is a three-year-old with it all still in front of him. The same can't be said for many of his rivals who have just about found their level. The former Kiwi made his way into plenty of blackbooks after his eye catching fifth at his first run in Australia back in September behind Garza Blanca over 1200m. He was well beaten second up at the midweeks but the market forecast as much, drifting savagely late. He led there at Warwick Farm and knocked up. Tipped out thereafter, expecting the gelding to go right on with it this campaign. Tackles 1350m first up which suggests he's forward and like the way he has trialled on two occasions ahead of his return. To seal the deal is the soft draw, allowing Tommy Berry to drop in behind the speed.