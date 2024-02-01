The Canberra Times
How did Channel Nine 'sex up' photo of female MP?

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated February 2 2024 - 10:07am, first published 5:30am
Just a bit of an accident caused by a machine is the way Channel Nine is playing its embarrassing and deeply offensive portrayal of Georgie Purcell, the Victorian state MP whose doctored picture appeared on its news with enhanced breasts.

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

