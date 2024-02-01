Freedom includes the right to rubbish modern Australia

Returning to Australia on January 25 after a month in South-East Asia I was so happy to be back in the best country on Earth.
On Australia Day I attached an Aussie flag to the passenger window of my car and went to fuel the car at the Latham servo.
As I turned into Ross Smith Street a woman in a car waiting to enter Southern Cross Drive wound down her window and very emphatically gave me the "bird".
I was initially quite taken back but, after some thought, concluded how lucky we are to live in a country where she was able to express her view, no matter how misguided or ill-informed I might have thought it to be.
In 1788 European colonisation was inevitable, whether or not people now like the idea or not.
It was Australia's good fortune to be colonised by the British. As a result we are a nation of laws with a vibrant parliamentary democracy.
We are also fortunate to be a member of the Commonwealth of Nations. We can be proud of one of the most stable political systems of any nation on earth (and we don't have to vote for a head of state).
What would this country have become if it had not been settled by the British? Former French, German, Belgian and Dutch colonies have not fared as well.
While we can always reflect on history we don't have the power to change it. The First Fleeters landed on January 26 and Aboriginal displacement and atrocities did take place. That said, an amazing nation has since come into being.
Listening to Allegra Spender at the National Press Club, seeing reports the Albanese government may be considering reviewing negative gearing, and listening to commentary from the ACT Greens Labor government all highlights the absence of an evidence-based policy approach to the housing crisis.
Governments and social welfare groups want rents to fall and the stock of rental properties to increase. This would increase competition and could reduce rents.
But governments are responsible for a significant portion of recent rent increases. Skyrocketing ACT government land rates and the mandatory land tax on rentals has driven up the cost to tenants.
We are also seeing pressure on landlords to make their properties more climate friendly and energy efficient. A great idea but it has to be paid for.
The retreat by governments from the public housing space over the last five decades has also had an impact.
It's time for a well-informed discussion about how to deal with the problems afflicting the home rental market.
As a starting point for that discussion, I'd suggest that governments accept they are not going to fill the housing supply gap and they need private investment.
While I can understand the government's decision to cease funding the UN Relief and Works Agency in Palestine I hope it will consider providing the same level of aid to a similar agency so that Gazans are not disadvantaged.
As James Allan pointed out, Gazans have suffered so much already and this will be the final blow for some (Letters, January 31).
It is disappointing the Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury announced his government's plan for what was described as the territory's first dedicated legal service for victim-survivors of sexual assault at the ceremonial sitting of the ACT Supreme Court on January 29.
We were told it would allow victim-survivors to seek legal recourse "in a safe trauma-informed manner".
It seems the Attorney-General and those advising him and the government have learned little from the Brittany Higgins debacle.
There is no victim, nor any victim-survivor, until a crime is proven to have been committed by a court.
To consistently refer to victim-survivors as though anyone who claims to have been the subject of a sexual assault is a victim and a survivor devalues the presumption of innocence.
"Newspeak" such as "trauma-informed" may mean something to bureaucrats but it tells me very little. It simply seems to assume - at least to some degree - a knee-jerk acceptance of allegations before they are tested in court.
We do not need specialised sexual offence judges nor the retraining of lawyers to ask questions in a "trauma-informed manner".
We need an Attorney-General who has some real world rather than theoretical experience of how the adversarial criminal justice system works and some idea of how many false or seriously exaggerated claims of sexual assault are made year in and year out.
Mr Rattenbury could ask me or any number of senior defence counsel, men and women. What he would hear is not what his bureaucrats are obviously telling him.
James Allan says Australia was too hasty in cutting funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) because 12 of its employees participated in the horrific October 7 Hamas attack. (Letters, January 31).
I think that alone warranted our action, but the problem actually goes far deeper.
As The Wall Street Journal has reported, of UNRWA's 12,000 employees in Gaza, roughly 1200 are linked to Hamas or Islamic jihad. Around 6000 have close relatives who are members of either terror group.
It's well-known UNRWA schools teach hatred of Israel, and Hamas uses them and other UNRWA facilities to hide weapons and tunnel entrances.
Allan also says Israel has cut off water to Gaza and bombs indiscriminately.
Most of the potable water used by Gazans before the war came from local desalination plants. Israel has re-opened its water pipelines into the Gaza strip. Israel only bombs Hamas targets, many of which are illegally sited in or under civilian buildings.
T2 and T3 transit lanes, like bus rapid transit, provide faster travel that encourages car drivers to switch to public transport.
Transit lanes also encourage car drivers to switch to being car passengers.
Our Transport Minister says that every person who catches a bus takes a car off the road ("Public transport spending not 'us versus them' choice: Chris Steel," January 22). He could say the same of every person who travels as a car passenger.
Each kilometre of stage 2A of light rail is costing every Canberra household $2800. The ACT government's vision is to build 70 more kilometres by 2040.
The Liberals plan to scrap the gold-plated slow tram to Woden ("Canberra Liberals promise free public transport, school vouchers," January 31). They will use some of the savings to provide free travel on a public transport system that we already subsidise by $10 per trip, and that causes similar emissions to car travel.
They could use some of those savings to provide transit lanes.
We can build 70 kilometres of transit lanes much sooner than 70 kilometres of light rail, at much lower cost, and with greater benefits.
We can achieve most of those benefits even more quickly, at very little cost, by converting short strategic sections of general traffic lanes to transit lanes.
Clive Williams "Will the Gaza violence spread?" (January 31) understates the true threat of Hamas. While it tried to window-dress its intentions in 2017 it has never wavered from its determination to destroy Israel (as its charter states).
In the wake of the October 7 atrocities, Hamas leaders described the attack as a "rehearsal" and vowed to continue attacking Israel "again and again" until it was destroyed.
Its attack was dedicated to that end, not to try to achieve any settlement, which would be anathema to Hamas' apocalyptic aims.
Williams disparages statements Israel is acting in self-defence, but it's very clear that Israel can never have security, and the Middle East can never have peace, as long as Hamas retains its ability to attack Israel.
Leaving it with this capacity will only result in further attacks, further wars, and further devastation for both populations. Tragically, because of the way Hamas has cynically enmeshed itself among Gaza's civilian population and tunnelled under them, removing the Hamas threat can only be achieved with the level of destruction we are witnessing, as the vast majority of Israelis and Jewish Australians understand.
Hamas may provide some level of essential service, but puts far more resources, including what it steals from its population, into its military, including its massive tunnel system. It leaves service provision to UNRWA and charities. Both Israelis and Gazans would be far better off with it gone.
Reports Australia Post is having trouble maintaining services questions about future letter deliveries suggest the government needs to ask Christine Holgate, on our behalf, to come back and sort the place out again.
Ian Coombes, Macgregor
Vasily Martin (Letters, January 31) is right when he says "women can be just as vile as men". But so often it's because they feel that to act like a man is the only way to be treated as equal to one.
With reconciliation in mind, changing Australia Day to September 1, Wattle Day, could provide a golden opportunity to end unnecessary hurt and controversy, ("Wattle Day is the perfect date to celebrate Australia Day", Letters, January 22).
If more people benefit than lose from breaking a solemn promise, then that's okay. And if Labor needs a poll bounce, then it's very okay.
The NSW Premier has vowed to unmask the neo-nazis who seemed to be parading around inner Sydney with impunity. The questions need to be asked if ASIO is monitoring these groups? If so, was the NSW Police advised in advance? If not, why not?
N Ellis (Opinion 29 January) says that it will be 18 months before people reap the benefit of the stage-three tax cuts. Perhaps he or she would be better off asking Mr Dutton why Morrison and Frydenberg delayed the stage-three tax cuts by five years. If they were so critical, why didn't they implement them at the time they were legislated?
Could Anthony Albanese please advise when he will be having an inquiry into the number of inquiries currently being conducted by the ALP.
Re stage-three tax reform. Thank you to the Albanese government for doing what is right for the country, not what is needed to get re-elected. I would argue that people earning in excess of $180,000 would not pay the full tax on this. Isn't that what some accountants are for? To minimise tax obligations?
Further to A C Garnet's letter (Letters, January 28), l think Liz Storer from Sky nailed the cricketing contribution to the Australia Day debate when she said that if you wanted to know what somebody who chases balls for a living thinks you should ask a dog.
Judging from the death toll and destruction wrought, with US matériel, by one of the world's most powerful military machines, it is grandiose to suggest there was a "plan" beyond the vengeful, absolute destruction of Gaza, complete with its Palestinian population.
