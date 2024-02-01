Meteors adamant the future is bright despite crashing to worst season

The ACT Meteors have crashed to their worst season in WNCL history after coughing up 34 extras in a 34-run loss - but Carly Leeson is adamant the future remains bright.
Leeson claimed three scalps and fell agonisingly short of a century but it wasn't enough as the Meteors went down to an emotion-charged NSW by 34 runs at Phillip Oval on Thursday.
The ACT all-rounder scored 96 from 99 balls but the Meteors were left to rue giving up a wayward bowling performance when they were bowled out for 247 in pursuit of NSW's 8-281.
Two days after claiming their first win in almost 12 months, the Meteors failed to repeat the dose and finished their campaign with one win from 12 games.
The ACT will finish with consecutive wooden spoons as coach Erin Osborne begins plotting a rebuild with a young squad.
"We've built really well throughout the year, but taking it to the next level, we just have to put it together for a full game," Leeson said.
"We've been really good in patches for 30, 40 overs, but it's probably just 10 overs or so in each innings which let us down.
"We're a super young team, and the opportunity for [Paris Bowdler] to open the batting with Gracie [Lyons] is super exciting, I think they're both under 20 years old so they've got a long and bright future for the ACT Meteors."
NSW tailender Sarah Coyte's rapid 42 not out (22 balls) lifted the visitors to an imposing target, with Leeson (3-44) and Holly Ferling (3-52) picking up three wickets apiece.
The ACT's run chase seemed on track when Leeson combined with Alisha Bates (40) before the required run rate blew out.
NSW bounced back during a turbulent week after star bowler Lauren Cheatle - who played on Tuesday - went under the knife on Wednesday to have a skin cancer removed from her neck.
Cheatle had been selected by the Gujarat Giants at December's WPL auction but will now miss that tournament, as well as sitting out the remainder of the WNCL.
