Agent's own home among the properties up for auction this weekend

Auctions will return to regular programming this weekend, with more than 100 Canberra homes slated to be sold.
In the week to Sunday, 133 homes are expected to go to auction, according to CoreLogic's market preview.
While it's the largest line up of homes Canberra has seen in weeks, numbers are down 5 per cent compared with the same week last year.
Across the country, it is expected to be one of the busiest February weeks for auction activity on record.
A total 1706 properties are scheduled for auction across the capital cities, up 29 per cent compared with the first week of February 2023.
In the market preview, CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy wrote that after weak auction clearance rates towards the end of 2023, this week would be a test of buyer demand.
"This week's results could help indicate whether the weaker selling condition seen towards the end of last year has persisted into 2023 or if sentiment has lifted with earlier expectations of rate cuts following [Wednesday's] inflation update," she wrote.
Here are three of the best properties going to auction in the capital this weekend.
A four-bedroom duplex designed by Thursday Architecture is slated for auction on Saturday.
The property, 41A Quiros Street, Red Hill, features modern touches like herringbone timber and polished concrete flooring.
The seller, Theo Koutsikamanis of Bastion Property Group, is also one of the selling agents for the home.
He said three or four bidders were likely to attend the auction and price expectations were about $2.75 million.
Built in 2021 on a former Mr Fluffy block, the home includes an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space, plus an alfresco area, pool and cabana at the rear.
Mr Koutsikamanis said the property would appeal to families and downsizers looking for an alternative to a townhouse or apartment.
"There is a lack of stock for people who want to downsize but don't want to compromise on living space," he said.
A builder's own home in Kaleen is due to be auctioned at Ray White Canberra's summer auction event this weekend.
The house at 57 Florentine Circuit was renovated and extended over the past five years. Local business The Lobby Interiors designed the dark, timber-accented interior fit-out.
Selling agent Sebastian Gutierrez said there had been considerable interest in the property from families looking for an "entertainer's home".
He expected up to five bidders to take part in the auction.
The property features five bedrooms, a modern kitchen with a butler's pantry and a newly extended alfresco area with an outdoor kitchen and bar.
Comparative sales in the area indicated the home could sell for a price in the low- to mid-$1 million range.
It is one of about 60 homes that are scheduled to be auctioned at the Ray White event, which will be held at Hyatt Hotel Canberra on Saturday.
Also on the auction line up this weekend is a four-bedroom home at 3 Rawson Street, Deakin.
Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka will take the home to auction on Saturday morning.
The property was designed by well-known local architect Paul Tilse, who also owned the home until about a decade ago.
Mr Sanfrancesco sold the home for Mr Tilse and said it was a "very desirable" property at the time.
CoreLogic records show it changed hands for $1,551,000 in 2013.
Mr Sanfrancesco would not provide a price guide for the Deakin home but said he had sold homes in the area in the high $2 millions. However he said there was nothing like this home on the market right now.
The 729-square-metre block features established gardens and a large outdoor entertaining area. The U-shaped layout provides garden outlooks from almost every room, the listing states.
