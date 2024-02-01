'Good enough to win': Matildas fever feeds Socceroos' Asian Cup tilt

For the first time ever the Socceroos may well be second to the Matildas in the sporting popularity stakes in Australia.
But that could provide extra motivation in their promising Asian Cup campaign according to a legend of the game.
Socceroos captain Paul Wade got swept up in Matildas fever like everyone else at last year's World Cup, and he believes the inspiring rise of the women's national team has seen them overtake the men as the darlings of Australian soccer.
Back in Australia, that's translated into very quiet coverage and fandom of the Socceroos' tilt at the Asian Cup in Qatar, despite the team being undefeated in their run to the quarter final, where they will face South Korea in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The silver lining though, is that it may motivate the Socceroos to steal back the spotlight by winning their second Asian Cup title.
"Every one of those boys will realise they're maybe not top billing anymore," Wade told The Canberra Times.
"Fear is a motivator.
"They might be thinking, 'Boys, you don't win this and the Socceroos name will be tarnished'. I can't imagine that'd be the truth, but there are many motivations in life and one for them might be to get the profile back up there.
"They are good enough to win the Asian Cup, now they have to do it."
Wade warned that South Korea will be no easybeats in their quest for a semi-final berth in Qatar though.
Boasting Tottenham captain Son Heung-min - who plays under former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou in England - South Korea are a dangerous team at the best of times, but they could be even more of a threat for Australia after a rocky road to the quarter-final.
The former finalists that were beaten in 2015 by the Socceroos for the Asian crown scraped through the group stage. They've had two draws and two wins, only progressing to the quarter-final after a 99th minute equaliser against Saudi Arabia to force a penalty shoot-out, that they later won.
In short, South Korea haven't been as convincing as the Socceroos.
"You know they're going into this knowing they've got to improve," Wade said. "There is no sense of comfort in their training camp.
"Any South Korean who might feel wounded will be very dangerous."
Wade said the Socceroos haven't been without fault either though, and hoped that some of their more sluggish performances in the tournament were part of coach Graham Arnold's plan to keep some gas in the tank for the finals push.
"If they weren't going 100 miles an hour for the last four games, then they would be exhausted coming into this one," he said.
"But I think 80 percent of goals nowadays are scored within five passes or less, which tells me when you get that ball, make sure that every South Korean has to run, chase and battle."
Asian Cup quarter final: Australia v South Korea, Saturday 2.30am (AEDT) at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha
