Enjoying a drop in Stellenbosch

Ken Forrester leans over to me, a glint in his eye, and proclaims, "South Africa owns two thirds of the world's resource, so if it was gold or diamonds, we would be incredibly wealthy... and there's no reason to believe we're not".
Ken Forrester is a winemaker, so the treasure he's referring to is not buried in the ground, it's grown in it.
Specifically, he's talking about Chenin blanc, a variety of white wine originally from the Loire Valley in France but now South Africa's most-grown grape, used in so many ways.
"It's a grape which is incredibly flexible and dynamic," Ken explains.
"It can make everything from sparkling wine to dry wine to sweet wine to noble late harvest wine. It's wine which will age and last."
I first met Ken on one of my early trips to South Africa, almost 10 years ago now.
As one of the country's most passionate champions of Chenin blanc, he's always come to mind when I've noticed the grape at a bottle shop or on a menu.
Not that I see it that often unfortunately. Despite a consistent push from the South African wine industry to promote Chenin blanc around the world, it's never quite taken off in the way that more recognisable varieties like Sauvignon blanc have.
Which is a shame, because as an aromatic and complex grape, it's a real pleasure to drink.
But the silver lining? If Chenin blanc won't come to us, I think it gives us a good excuse to go to Chenin blanc.
And as one of South Africa's best wine regions, Stellenbosch is the obvious destination!
Although just an hour's drive from Cape Town, Stellenbosch feels like you're a world away. While I love Cape Town's vibrancy and energy, it can also be a challenging and chaotic city. Stellenbosch, on the other hand, couldn't be more relaxed.
Nestled in the countryside, the main town has a provincial European feel - not surprising, considering its history as a Dutch colony.
Amongst the heritage buildings and traditional stores, there's also an energising mix of cool and modern cafes and restaurants. An annual public art program means you're likely to bump into a sculpture or mural when you turn any corner.
Stellenbosch is to South Africa what Napa is to California, or the Barossa or Hunter is to Australia. It's a winemaking area that has turned an agricultural industry into a tourism product.
It's done it very well and, like the world's best wine regions, you'll likely spend more time out of the main town than in it.
There are more than 150 wineries in Stellenbosch, but a good place to start is the Spier Wine Farm, dating back to 1692 and one of the oldest in the country.
The renovated farmhouse is decorated with South African art and a highlight is a tasting with chocolate to unlock nuanced flavours in the wine.
Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon are two of the most popular wines in Stellenbosch, but the region's terrain actually makes it suitable for an unusually large range of grapes.
As soon as you arrive, you'll see what I mean, with hulking sandstone mountains dominating the landscape.
The rocky peaks catch the sun and glow at either end of the day, while the green gradual slopes allow for vines to be planted at different elevations.
Lourensford Wine Estate takes full advantage of these different elevations... and you can take advantage of them too by settling in for a tasting or a long lunch with magnificent views across the mountain range!
Or join the "vinfari" for a jeep ride through the estate plus tastings, a cellar tour, and food.
Other wineries worth visiting include the award-winning Oldenburg Vineyards, which also has stunning views; Jordan Wine Estate, where the tastings are done under trees next to a lake; and Hartenberg Wine Estate, which still uses its old cellar for more traditional production techniques.
However you plan your days, I do recommend lunches at the winery restaurants, which offer selections from casual picnics to fine dining.
Like the tastings and other experiences in Stellenbosch, meals are fantastic value at the moment because of the exchange rate.
The large platter of cheese, meat, and accompaniments at Hartenberg is about $20. The set three-course lunch at The Table at De Meye is $44. While even the extravagant six-course menu with premium wine pairings at Rust en Vrede will only cost $150.
Many visitors to Stellenbosch come as a day trip from Cape Town, and that's certainly an easy way to get a taste. But to really appreciate the wine region, at least a couple of nights is required.
Seeing the way the morning light plays on the mountains and through the vines is reason enough, but the flexibility of staying overnight also allows you to try the range of dining options, potter around the art galleries and boutique stores in town, maybe go for a hike or a bike ride, and partake in a few wine tastings, of course.
During your stay, you'll also come to appreciate the diversity of Chenin blanc, just as I did on my first visit here.
And, if you're anything like me, you may even start to seek it out at home.
South Africa's wine industry is still hopeful that its iconic grape will catch on around the world - and a few more ambassadors like you and me may be all that it needs.
