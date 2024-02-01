'Don't need to be putting people's lives on the line': ex-Raider backs protocols

Former Canberra Raider Sam Williams says clubs will need to embrace any changes to concussion regulations that come out of the AIS's new guidelines.
He said it's grassroots sport after all and it wasn't worth putting "lives on the line".
The Canberra Times revealed the AIS's new concussion guidelines on Thursday, which recommended a 21-day return-to-play protocol for both juniors and seniors in community sport.
That's not much of a change for ACT juniors in both rugby union and rugby league, where there's already a 19-day stand-down.
But it would mean a big shift at the senior levels of the rugby codes, which currently have 12- and 11-day protocols respectively.
Canberra Region Rugby League general manager Mark Vergano said the NRL, NSWRL and NSW Community Rugby League would examine the AIS guidelines and any changes adopted would filter down to the ACT competition.
The Canberra Times also contacted ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union, AFL Canberra and Capital Football for comment.
Williams played 107 NRL games, but was now the captain-coach of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos in the Canberra Raiders Cup - which would be affected by any new concussion rules.
He said it was important for clubs to embrace any changes because it wasn't worth risking people's long-term health.
But he said correct diagnosis would be crucial if players were missing three weeks - especially since there were many layers to concussion and it wasn't just about someone being knocked out.
"If the recommendation is coming from such a high level I think the clubs have got to embrace it," Williams said.
"At the end of the day it is grassroots sport - we don't need to be putting people's lives on the line for the sake of the game of football when it should be there for enjoyment and all the other benefits of playing a team sport.
"You don't need to risk your long-term health for it ... so I don't see there being too much kickback from local clubs.
"It's important to get the diagnosis right if you're going to sit out three weeks of football."
Vergano was supportive of the intent of the AIS guidelines and the desire to protect players.
"The detail will be discussed higher up and no doubt that discussion will take place and in all likelihood that will flow down," he said.
"If there is to be a change ... there's probably still time to do that [before the season starts], but it goes back to how quickly the discussions are had between the three bodies to influence where we go from here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.