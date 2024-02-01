Engine ejected in Casuarina Sands crash: police

The car engine block of a white Nissan Skyline was ejected after it crashed into a tree near Casuarina Sands, ACT police say.
They said emergency services were called to the incident on Cotter Road on Wednesday night at about 9.45pm.
"The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries," ACT Policing said.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash cam footage of the Skyline driving on Cotter Road, John Gorton Drive or anywhere in the vicinity prior to the collision.
"Anyone with information who can assist Police are urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7662109."
