The suburbs where homes are selling fast

Some Canberra homes are taking twice as long to sell compared with the rest of the capital cities.
Data provided to The Canberra Times by CoreLogic found homes in the ACT are sitting on the market for close to six weeks before selling, and up to three months on average in one suburb.
But two suburbs bucked the trend.
Houses were selling fastest in Dunlop, where the median time on market was 22.5 days, and neighbouring Macgregor, at 23 days.
We spoke to a family who, to their surprise, sold their Dunlop house in about 20 days.
The latest home price data was released this week, which showed a decline in Canberra property values for the second consecutive month.
The "subtle decline" in values defied the national upward trajectory. Home prices across the combined capital cities rose 0.4 per cent in January, marking the 12th consecutive month of value increases.
However looking at longer-term trends, a more positive picture was emerging for ACT home owners.
Meanwhile a controversial development will be downsized, after strong opposition by local conservationists.
Defence Housing Australia has nearly halved the size of its proposed residential development in Lawson North, which was originally planned to include 443 homes on 47 hectares of land.
Under the new plans, the development of the former Belconnen Naval Station is now proposed to include 148 homes on 24 hectares of the site.
One of the main groups opposing the development said the revised plan "demonstrates the power of the people" but vowed to continue pushing for the entire development to be scrapped.
Also making news this week, Canberrans hanging out for the long-awaited Harris Farm Markets store will be waiting a little longer.
The Majura Park fresh food market was initially expected to open by the end of 2023 but construction delays have pushed the launch date out.
The Harris Farm Markets team said the Majura Park shop would open by mid-2024.
Once an opening date is locked in, the group will begin recruiting for the more than 100 staff needed for the Canberra store.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
