What I know about war and genocide

This first phase of the current ICJ process relates only to the provisional measures sought by South Africa and whether a "plausible case" would support the rights asserted by South Africa. The plausible case test is a very low bar. It is not clearly defined but can be satisfied on the basis of factual assertions that are untested, and the inclination will always be to accommodate an application by a UN member state as part of the connection of the ICJ to the UN as a primarily diplomatic arbitration mechanism. The ICJ is not a criminal court.

