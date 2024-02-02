The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

What I know about war and genocide

By Mike Kelly
February 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I served for 20 years in the Australian Army where I was continuously involved in applying the laws of armed conflict directly and advising in the planning and conduct of operations, both Australian and coalition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.