The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Not committed': Govt's active travel plan more like 'wish list', Pedal Power says

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated February 2 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cycle lobby Pedal Power ACT says the government's new active travel plan lacked timelines, budget or targets, without which it resembled more of a "wish list" than a plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.