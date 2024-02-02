'Not committed': Govt's active travel plan more like 'wish list', Pedal Power says

Cycle lobby Pedal Power ACT says the government's new active travel plan lacked timelines, budget or targets, without which it resembled more of a "wish list" than a plan.
The government has published its active travel plan that stretches from 2024 to 2030 and maps out the city's future cycling networks and other measures aimed to get people to leave their cars at home.
Pedal Power executive director Simon Copland said the plan supported numerous improvements the lobby called for, but questioned government's commitment to implementing the projects.
"Given how long it has taken to get this plan out, there is rightly a perception in the community that the government is not committed to improving our clearly inadequate cycling infrastructure," he said.
"It seems that for the ACT government, producing the plan is the achievement, and delivering on it is secondary, even during the ACT's climate emergency."
City Services Minister Tara Cheyne conceded the government could be clearer about some of the work it was doing.
"We're doing a feasibility study that we can also be much more transparent with the community on so that they understand where the $90 million of investment is going," she said.
"That's something that we have heard clearly."
But she rejected that the government was "light on implementation".
"And we've not been waiting for the the active travel plan to be finalised for these projects to begin," she said.
"$26.5 million was provided in the 23-24 budget, there's slightly more funding through this budget review period that we've been in and that's contributing to $90 million over the forward estimates in just active travel infrastructure.
"That's a pretty extraordinary investment."
The government said there were be new pedestrian crossings, lighting, signs and kerb ramps built as part of the plan, which was designed to get more Canberrans walking and cycling around the capital.
The ACT and federal governments are jointly spending $4 million to fund a new pedestrian crossing on New South Wales Crescent as well as raised crossings, lighting and signs along the city to Woden C4 cycle route and a new raised crossing along the city to Belconnen C3 cycle route.
A pedestrian crossing and other improvements will also be made at the cycling crossing point on the Adelaide Avenue on-ramp at the Hopetoun Circuit intersection and along Beasley Street.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the capital ranked as one of the nation's "best destinations for cycling and walking" and such investments would further benefit the city for decades into the future.
"Giving people more ways to get around - be it through investing in safer infrastructure, building more links whether it be major cycling routes between town centres and employment hubs or providing better local access or supporting behaviour changes in our community - benefits our entire community and improves our quality of life," he said.
Funding from the program will also be used for a cycleway that will link Kingston and the inner south on the C2 cycle route.
The first stage, due to start in the coming weeks, will include a pop-up bi-directional protected cycle lane on Bowen Drive between the Kings Avenue underpass and Bowen Park.
It will also serve as a trial for other pop up cycle lanes around the city.
Meanwhile, the second stage will connect Bowen Park with Cunningham Street through Eastlake Parade and is due to start in the coming months.
Transport and Planning Minister Chris Steele said the improvements were designed to get more Canberrans walking and riding.
He said the plan aimed to boost the number of people walking and cycling, which was only 2.4 per cent of the population of the currently.
"It improves their health, it's great for the community and it takes cars off the road," he said.
