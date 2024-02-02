Raiders announce new captaincy set-up

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has gone with co-captains for the past five seasons, but will go back to having one for the 2024 NRL campaign following the retirement of former captain Jarrod Croker.
Elliott Whitehead is the Canberra Raiders' standalone captain, with halfback Jamal Fogarty his new deputy.
Stuart's also turned to Fogarty as vice-captain, with the job of leading the Green Machine whenever Whitehead, a forward, might come from the field for a breather.
Fogarty's a natural fit as one of the senior members of what's shaping as an otherwise young backline whose job as halfback means he's in charge of guiding the Raiders around the field.
He'll also likely play 80 minutes every week - something Whitehead might not be guaranteed of doing given the second-rower is retiring at the end of the season.
The 30-year-old and Jordan Rapana (34) were the only backs in Canberra's top-30 squad older than 25.
Whitehead has effectively been sole captain at times while Croker struggled with injuries that plagued his final few seasons in the NRL.
He's part of an experienced forward pack that has plenty of leadership from the likes of props Joe Tapine and Josh Papali'i - although both of those will spend time on the bench due to their roles as middle forwards.
Star second-rower Hudson Young's also seen as an emerging leader.
More to come.
