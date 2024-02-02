The Canberra Times
Raiders announce new captaincy set-up

By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 2 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 11:30am
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has gone with co-captains for the past five seasons, but will go back to having one for the 2024 NRL campaign following the retirement of former captain Jarrod Croker.

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

