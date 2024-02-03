'We've been so close': Queanbeyan look to end title drought against Creek

You can understand the desire in Kai Brunker's voice.
Queanbeyan have played in four of the past six Cricket ACT first grade grand finals - but they've only lifted the silverware once.
Come Sunday, they have a chance to make amends when they meet Weston Creek Molonglo in the John Gallop Cup decider at Phillip Oval.
Brunker knows how sweet it would be - because twice it has been Creek that shattered Queanbeyan's premiership ambitions in one of the competition's hottest rivalries.
"We've been so close. Obviously losing the two-dayer to Creek last year was pretty heartbreaking. If we can secure that silverware on Sunday it would be nice," Brunker said.
"We've been doing it for a number of years now, making it to the finals and being not quite able to win that flag. Hopefully experience is what it comes down to to get the win this year.
"We've got a really good squad this year. Mark Solway has come back from Adelaide - he's not playing [on Sunday] unfortunately - but it's good to see a few of the boys getting stuck in this year. We've had Zac Beveridge come down from Brisbane this year and to see him performing has been unreal.
"We're starting to hit our straps. Esam Rahman scoring back-to-back hundreds in round seven and in the semi as well, having one or two people stand up and lots of chip ins around the board is what will help us."
Then there's Creek, boosted by the returns of Harry Medhurst and Sam Taylor this summer - but there's another player turning heads across Canberra.
Zak Keogh has played a starring role this season to earn an ACT Comets call-up in the national second XI competition.
"I think he's hit three hundreds for us this year so he has been a really good addition as well," Creek opening batter Robbie Trickett said.
"Zac's been at the club since he was 14, he came up from the coast. To see him doing really well inspires the other younger guys.
"Sam Manton is doing really well this year and Blake Faunce played for the Comets earlier this season as well and he's been doing really well this year.
"It's been great for the competition and cricket in Canberra [to have the Comets playing in the second XI competition]. I think it's generated a lot of interest. To see them do well in a couple of games - obviously they've struggled in a few moments as well but that's fine - they'll continue to get better each year."
Looking for an omen? Creek beat Queanbeyan in second and third grade deciders last week.
