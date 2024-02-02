'You do the crime, you do the time': CCTV shows 'humiliating' attack

A bar manager's "humiliating" attack of a man, who was visiting friends in an apartment building, left him with a fractured face, a court has heard.
"You do the crime, you do the time," prosecutor Taden Kelliher told the ACT Magistrates Court earlier this week.
The attacker Mile Mike Kadinski, 44, had previously been found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
On Wednesday, special magistrate Gregor Urbas outlined the facts of the case.
In October 2021, in the foyer of an apartment building, Kadinski and the victim had a brief altercation before the 44-year-old struck the other man.
Kadinski was "the initial aggressor" and threw the first punch.
CCTV footage shows Kadinski hit the victim multiple times and then forced him to the ground.
In court, Mr Kelliher said the victim was visiting friends who lived in the building and initially pushed against the front doors several times, before he was successfully "buzzed in".
Defence lawyer Stephanie Beckedahl said Kadinski was sitting in the foyer at the time and was "aware of a number of break-ins in the apartment complex".
She said, as a result, Kadinski was "more suspicious than he would normally be" and approached the victim.
"I understand the evidence as [the victim] ultimately said to Mr Kadinski: 'What the f--- is your problem dickhead'," Ms Beckedahl told the court.
"[It was] clearly a spur of the moment, unsophisticated offence."
In response to a question from the magistrate, Kadinski told the court he "wasn't thinking straight".
Kadinski said he had previously worked as security at nightclubs and Summernats and was learning to "stop and think about the situation".
Ms Beckedahl argued Kadinski should not be sentenced to time behind bars, and had been proactive in seeking help "on how to manage his fight or flight instincts".
She said Kadinksi was the general manager of The Alby in Woden and had previously "been an upstanding hardworking member of the community".
Mr Kelliher argued for jail time, saying there were multiple blows to the face in a "sustained attack".
"If the defendant was concerned ... then the appropriate course for members of the public to take is to notify the police," he said.
"Vigilante justice is not to be condoned in any shape or form."
The prosecutor stated the victim suffered multiple fractures of his face, as well as bleeding and bruising.
"[The injuries] are, in addition to being serious, humiliating, he had to walk around with those injuries on his face," Mr Kelliher said.
Mr Urbas is set to hand down his sentence on Monday.
