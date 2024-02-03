Media at great risk from misuse of AI

The revelation that Channel Nine doctored a picture of an MP in the Victoria legislative assembly and gave her a bare midriff and altered breasts has brought the dangers of Artificial Intelligence to the fore.
The company blamed the way AI in Photoshop can take a small part of a picture (like a headshot) and expand it into what AI and Photoshop imagines the rest of the person may look like.
This amazing technology presents some opportunities but immense dangers.
The advantage for financially challenged media organisations (which Nine is not) is that credible pictures can be generated at the click of a mouse. Photoshop can create imagined pictures of people who do not actually exist. It can also manipulate pictures of existing people.
Journalistic organisations need to resist the temptation to use this easy tool to create false images. We imagine that the discussion is being had with a little more urgency in the Channel Nine newsroom.
Controlling bloggers and political operatives will be harder. It is easy to imagine how an ethically challenged person, perhaps associated with an ethically challenged government, might use this technology to create false images of Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the American presidential election.
In a similar frightening development of AI, a completely fictitious audio recording has surfaced of Joe Biden telling people not to vote in the recent New Hampshire primary. The robocall had his voice and intonation. It was completely credible - and fake.
Readers should be able to trust what they see in the reputable media - and those media organisations need to be very careful to respect that trust and ensure it is not misplaced.
It may be that all of us grow more wary of information. This would be sad and, more than that, dangerous. If the result of this new technology is that citizens start to say that nothing is to be believed, then conspiracy theories will spread.
We have seen that process to some extent with the growth of the anti-vaccine cults. The development of AI will supercharge that trend.
It is vitally important for our democracy that media organisations retain public trust. Newspapers and broadcasters do make mistakes but they are usually honest ones.
But AI offers great possibilities to falsify. The temptation should be resisted.
