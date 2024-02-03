The Canberra Times
Media at great risk from misuse of AI

By The Canberra Times
February 4 2024 - 5:30am
The revelation that Channel Nine doctored a picture of an MP in the Victoria legislative assembly and gave her a bare midriff and altered breasts has brought the dangers of Artificial Intelligence to the fore.

