An all-in brawl and mudslinging in all directions. And it's only week one

Parliament returns on Tuesday with all chances of an all-in, unedifying brawl over taxes, trust and tying the opposition in knots over economic management.
With changed economic circumstances over the entire 19 months of the Albanese term, a dam finally burst in January with the broken election promise of altering the Morrison-era stage three tax cuts.
The wedged Peter Dutton, while throwing mud in all directions, has already indicated he won't stand in the way of lower taxes.
The "sooner the better," Mr Albanese said on Sunday about his wish to pass the cuts which would be passed onto every taxpayer.
There is an air of inevitability as shadow cabinet meets on Monday to thrash out a formal position about it while it is likely the Greens that give the votes the government needs. The votes just need to be recorded.
Despite this and some early warm public reception to the move, the Prime Minister still has trouble answering the question if his word still his bond.
"I am an honest person. I am up-front," he told Insiders, insisting he has listened to people over cost-of-living concerns.
Mr Dutton sees opportunity.
"Australians are concentrating on the fact that they've got a Prime Minister who is a completely different person than the person they thought they voted for in May of 2022," he said on Friday.
Mr Albanese, in a shameless pitch to "middle Australia", is looking at a bankable legacy as Australia is steered through a cost-of-living crisis now at a stage where there is a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel.
The person Australians voted for in May 2022 famously did not lay too much on the line as he kept a small target for the opposition.
But is he a master tactician or a political gambler? We will only know for certain when the next federal election's votes come in.
Eighty-four per cent of Australians will get more than under the Morrison plan making it so hard for the Liberal and National parties to go with their instinctive urges.
The Grattan Institute says the "vast bulk" of taxpayers will benefit despite the impact of bracket creep over the next decade.
It is questioning the wisdom in spending on tax cuts rather than fighting immovable budget objects such as defence, disability, health, aged care and paying down debt. What about other much-needed tax reform?
Apart from taxes and trust filling question time, look out for the closing loopholes industrial relations legislation will be debated in the Senate, although key crossbenchers David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie still have problems with the reforms.
All eyes will also be on Scott Morrison's parliamentary contributions in his very last month in the people's house. His prime ministerial contributions are on replay in the ABC's Nemesis round-up of the nine revolving door years of Liberal power.
And an open question remains about a reshuffle. It was thought to be a pressing issue for Mr Albanese over the holiday period, not least because ministerial heft is urgently needed in the Senate.
With the brazen tax rejig ticked off, there may soon be movement on this front.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.