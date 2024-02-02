Rugby Australia weighs in on Brumbies-Rebels merger speculation as fears grow

Rugby Australia has moved to ease concerns in Canberra about a potential merger between the ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels.
The Rebels entered voluntary administration on Monday, throwing a dark cloud over the future of the franchise less than a month out from the start of the Super Rugby season.
Rugby Australia has taken control of the licence and guaranteed the team's participation in the competition for 2024 but refused to commit beyond this year.
The governing body is weighing up a number of options, including dropping back to four franchises from 2025 and beyond.
Such a change has reopened old wounds from one of the darkest chapters in Australian rugby when the Western Force were cut from Super Rugby in 2017.
The process dragged on for months and saw officials consider a merger between the Rebels and the Brumbies before the Force were eventually culled.
The proposal sparked a backlash in the ACT, with supporters determined to maintain a standalone team.
The Rebels' recent struggles have led many to fear such a merger is back on the table, with RA keen to maintain a presence in Melbourne but alert to the financial challenges of sustaining five Super Rugby franchises.
The governing body has put those concerns to bed, declaring a combined ACT-Melbourne entity is off the table.
"There is no interest whatsoever in attempting to merge the two clubs," an RA spokesperson said.
The declaration comes as the Brumbies prepare to open their season with a pair of trial matches at Viking Park. The Super W team will face the Hong Kong China women's side before the men take on the Fijian Drua.
The RA statement comes after months of tension between officials in Canberra and RA headquarters following the announcement of the governing body's plan to centralise the five Super Rugby franchises.
The Brumbies viewed it as a hostile takeover and fought to retain control of their intellectual property and off-field operations.
The tensions eventually came to a head when the member unions launched a coup that resulted in the departure of former RA chairman Hamish McLennan.
The two parties have since reset their relationship and there is a desire to work together to find a mutually beneficial solution.
RA has vowed to ensure the situation in Melbourne will not have an impact on the Brumbies and said they will continue to hold conversations with ACT officials.
"The Rebels situation has no impact on the Brumbies," the spokesperson said. "Each situation is completely unique and being treated as such by RA.
"We have also been consistent that any discussions around the future of Super Rugby clubs would be undertaken individually with each club and that remains the case."
The optimal number of Australian teams in Super Rugby has been a topic of debate for many years and was ignited after reports of the Rebels' challenging financial situation first emerged.
RA must decide if the broadcast revenue of a fifth franchise outweighs the financial cost of sustaining another side while also establishing the best structure to produce a winning Wallabies team.
The Brumbies have kept a close eye on the situation in Melbourne and have their sights set on a handful of players if the Rebels fold.
Whether that happens will be up to RA, but ACT assistant coach, and former Wallabies skipper, Ben Mowen said officials need to find a sustainable path forward.
"What's the most viable model for us moving forward," Mowen said. "Whether that's five, whether it's four, I'm not sure what that is. The people across the numbers will determine that.
"The important thing is we want to make sure this can be a viable product and we can build the importance of the women's program, the 19s pathways. We need money to be available to do that. Spreading yourself thin doesn't enable us to put proper investment in that.
"The powers that be will work out what that number is but as long as we're investing in those pathways, that's the most important thing."
