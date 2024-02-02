It was the best of times and the worst of times in Canberra

Canberra seems to be a tale of two cities. Viewing the city from the top floor of Dendy Cinema building helped me reflect on the disappearance of architectural merit.
I saw a sea of concrete monoliths. Only Melbourne and Sydney buildings and North and South remain. Canberra Theatre is set to disappear.
I was transported by ACTION Tardis across the lake to a land of treasures. Before me a cornucopia of architectural wonders appeared.
The National Library, the Treasury Building, the National Portrait Gallery, the High Court, the National Gallery, Old Parliament House. West Block, National Archives, the National Press Club; St Nicholas Cathedral, the Powerhouse, St Christopher's Cathedral, St Paul's Church. And there are more.
There is still much to celebrate as we approach Canberra Day.
The sorry news that the ACT has the lowest rate of bulk billing in Australia is compounded by the Productivity Commission reporting that Canberra has the second lowest number of GPs per head of any jurisdiction.
The typical Australian has 23 per cent greater access to GPs than us. People needing primary healthcare struggle to find a GP and struggle to afford it even when they can. If only the ACT government could build and run 60 bulk-billing GP clinics, each staffed by three full-time-equivalent doctors, nurses and support staff there would be one at your suburb's or your neighbouring suburb's local shops.
But at an average of $600,000 each to fit-out, that would $40 million up front, and a net outlay of $1.4 million each per year to run. That would cost about $85m per year. How could they afford that?
Well, to the $577 million trumpeted by the ACT government for stage 2A tracks must be added $650 million already spent on stage 2, including raising London Circuit, relocating services, expanding the depot, more trams and retrofitting batteries.
If all goes well, the cost of the 1.7 kilometres to Commonwealth Park will be over $1.2 billion.
It seems there's no shortage of money, just no will to devote it to universal primary healthcare, reducing the burden of chronic disease on us, hospitals and emergency rooms.
You have to hand it to Sussan Ley for moral flexibility. When Labor's amended stage-three tax changes were announced she immediately said that the Coalition would repeal them when in office.
The next day she said she really didn't mean to say that. It should be remembered that Labor's tax cuts give the lower paid a tax cut whereas the Coalition's version gave these people crumbs or nothing at all.
Amazingly Sussan was waving a $20 note on Thursday and complaining that Labor's changes weren't generous enough for the low paid.
What does she and her party actually stand for?
Jack Pappas (Letters, February 2) needs to recognise that even though a rapist is presumed (at law) to be innocent until proven guilty, once found guilty he was a rapist (in fact) all along.
And, while the law presumes there is no victim until the rapist is proven guilty, she was, in fact, a victim all along.
And we do need a process to protect victim-survivors.
While bloopers are inevitable in any media organisation the ABC committed a biggie on its news channel late on Tuesday evening.
The rolling ticker tape reported that "Indian President Imran Khan" had been sentenced to 10 years jail. Ouch.
Reminds me of when The Ballarat Courier ran a front page pointer 30 plus years ago stating that "Iran invades Kuwait". The classic headline "Dewey defeats Truman" (1948 I think) also springs to mind.
Following on from the "robodebt" abuse there should be created a new category of crime for members of the executive government who knowingly engage in illegal activity. This should include a "reverse onus of proof" and a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence.
Parliament could also consider the retrospective application of such laws. This would provide some final justice for the 400,000 victims of the robodebt fraud.
China versus Taiwan, Russia versus Ukraine, Hamas versus Israel, Iran versus the USA. Shall we just call it World War IV?
Just stop it, you morons, while we still have a planet to live on.
Does anything else need to be said?
I don't believe in God, but someone better help us.
When I arrived in Canberra in the 70s the city was still under federal government control which was reflected in the city's care and maintenance.
Today, after more than 20 years of Labor government it is reminiscent of a Third World uncared-for backwater.
Passing from my home to the Spence shops, I had to wade through metre high paspalum with its sticky seed heads reminding me of my primary school days when we all developed paspalum sores wading through it on the way to and from school.
So, how have we arrived at this parlous state; a beautiful city reduced to Third World status?
What are we paying hugely inflated rates for? In a word, 19th century technology. Barr's idiosyncratic vision of our transport needs.
I recall that a Roman senator who had need to convince his fellow politicians of the dangers of a potential catastrophe, ended all of his political speeches with
"Carthago delenda est" (Carthage must be destroyed). That eventually occurred. Would that my fellow voters in the division of Kurrajong apply a similar solution to our territorial woes with the cry "Barr must go" ("barr eundum").
Sue Dyer (Letters, January 31) seems concerned that Tony Abbott had a very Anglocentric view of Australian history because he claimed that the arrival of the First Fleet should top a list of defining moments.
Perhaps Ms Dyer should have offered her opinion of any other single moment in the last 80,000 years or so which had such a monumental and defining impact on this country.
Mark Kenny ("Few to mourn the loss of a truly pointless prime minster", January 23, p6) wrote of Scott Morrison's "defiant scientific ignorance". He could have been referring to Morrison's wilful ignorance of the scientific evidence for climate change. Morrison probably saw global heating and climate change as God's work, and not to be interfered with.
Professor Kenny concluded that the Morrison government was one that "most (voters) would rather forget".
If there is one thing about Scott Morrison I cannot forget it is his smug, self satisfied, God-is-in-charge, smirk. A bit like the disembodied smile of the Cheshire cat.
Is it just me or do others see some of Donald Trump in Peter Dutton? OK, the persistent pout and the "glowering" is there for all to see as is the negativity they radiate.
However, another and even more sinister characteristic shared by Trump and Dutton emerged when Peter Dutton called for an embargo by the Australian public on Woolworths. Now even that most rabid of socialists Anthony Albanese has not chosen that path despite his beloved Rabbitohs having used it successfully against Rupert Murdoch's mob.
Have we forgotten Trump whipping up his thugs to invade the Capitol Building to overturn the US presidential result by effectively saying "go down there and stop the theft of my presidency".
Well, they did. I will believe Peter Dutton is a real battler for the Australian people when I see him on the picket line outside a supermarket, megaphone in hand, and shouting "what do we want? A total ban on Woolworths and Coles for price gouging!" I will then turn to the east and await the second coming of the Messiah.
Re: "Seriously? Did the Academy watch the same Barbie film as everybody else?" (January 24). Amy Martin can't believe Barbie didn't win an Oscar, and she's positive that that's because of gender bias. That despite the film industry being at the vanguard of shoving feminism down our throats in a world where woman are afforded value at birth while men must earn it.
