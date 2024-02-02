The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

It was the best of times and the worst of times in Canberra

By Letters to the Editor
February 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra seems to be a tale of two cities. Viewing the city from the top floor of Dendy Cinema building helped me reflect on the disappearance of architectural merit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.