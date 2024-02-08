Buckle up, film festival action-drama is a thrilling ride

GW Bot's Glyphs the poet's garden contains sculpture and works on paper in which the artist cultivates a garden that is a realm of dreams and possibilities. Through paper, bronze, tapa, ceramic and steel, she works to find the balance between the self and the landscape. Shannon Garson's porcelain exhibition Wrack was inspired by a trip to an ancient Tasmanian rock shelf. It captures the constant rhythmic push and pull of the wrack zone, the boundary space between land and sea. Her hand-thrown painted vessels reveal these flows while also mirroring the ancient geological scars and crevices that criss-cross the rocks. The exhibitions are on until February 24. See: beavergalleries.com.au.