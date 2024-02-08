Buckle up, film festival action-drama is a thrilling ride

GW Bot's Glyphs the poet's garden contains sculpture and works on paper in which the artist cultivates a garden that is a realm of dreams and possibilities. Through paper, bronze, tapa, ceramic and steel, she works to find the balance between the self and the landscape. Shannon Garson's porcelain exhibition Wrack was inspired by a trip to an ancient Tasmanian rock shelf. It captures the constant rhythmic push and pull of the wrack zone, the boundary space between land and sea. Her hand-thrown painted vessels reveal these flows while also mirroring the ancient geological scars and crevices that criss-cross the rocks. The exhibitions are on until February 24. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
Canberra-based multi-disciplinary artist Robyn Campbell will open an exhibition of new works at Suki & Hugh Gallery on Saturday February 10 at 3pm. Surface & Form showcases works in ceramic, glass and drawing with contemporary clean lines and bold forms that use surface texture to represent topical features of the land. Drinks will be served at the opening - all welcome. The exhibition runs until March 10. See: sukihugh.com.au.
The first production at the Mill Theatre for 2024 is this unusual work by Nassim Soleimanpour. The play reverses the typical theatre experience: a script riddled with blanks leaves the audience in charge of how the story will unfold. Blank is on at 7.30pm on February 10, 17, 23 and 24. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.
This inaugural festival is screening at Dendy Canberra from February 15 to 18, aligned with the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. It opens on Thursday February 15 at 6.30pm with the action-drama Green Night starring Fan Bingbing, in which two women, seeking freedom from the abusive men in their lives, embark on an arduous night in Seoul's drug underworld. Most films are unclassified and for ages 18+. See: chinesefilmfestival.com.au.
Comedian Garry Starr plays an overzealous idiot who attempts to perform all of Greek Mythology in order to save his Hellenic homeland from economic ruin. The show is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Friday February 16 at 7.30pm. There will be audience interaction and full frontal nudity. Recommended for ages 18+. See: theq.net.au.
Queanbeyan Players presents this musical which explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. The show won three 2009 Tony Awards, including best musical score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize. There are some strobe/haze effects, adult themes and it's not suitable for children under 16. At Belconnen Community Centre from February 15-24, various dates and times. See: qplayers.sales.ticketsearch.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.