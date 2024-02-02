'Have you got something to tell me?': How Behrendorff heard about T20 award

So, who had Jason Behrendorff to win Australia's Twenty20 player of the year award? Because even the fast bowler himself didn't see this one coming.
Behrendorff was at home in Perth putting his kids to bed when his wife Juvelle - a stylist who had spent her day preparing women to walk the red carpet at the Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne - asked him if there was something he hadn't told her.
But the moment she had learnt the 33-year-old quick was a surprise winner of Australian cricket's top Twenty20 honour after five appearances throughout 2023, Behrendorff was still none the wiser.
"I actually had no idea," Behrendorff said.
"I actually found out when I was putting the boys to bed. It's quite funny actually, my wife was in Melbourne styling some of the girls. She was getting the girls ready.
"I get a message when I was putting the boys to bed over here basically saying 'have you got something to tell me?' I was like 'well, no, what are you talking about?' Then she sends me a picture of my face on the big screen that had been sent to her and said 'you won an award'.
"I was literally in the middle of reading some stories and singing songs to the boys to go to bed and that's how I found out.
"To be honest, I didn't really even think about it. It was nice recognition, I got to play a few games for Australia over that period so that was really nice.
"To be honest, I didn't really see it coming. I'm pretty over the moon to be fair, it's a pretty exciting award."
Behrendorff - who was forced to miss the awards ceremony with Western Australia scheduled to play a domestic one-day game against NSW in Perth the next day - might not seem like such a surprise winner when you factor in his recent international form.
The Tuggeranong product claimed six scalps in four games against India throughout November and December, and conceded fewer runs than any Australian bowler throughout the high-scoring series.
It was in Guwahati he made a serious statement, claiming 1-12 from four overs despite India posting a mammoth total of 3-222.
Behrendorff finished 2023 with eight wickets at 16.50 in his return to the international scene, staking his claim for a place in Australia's ICC Twenty20 World Cup squad for the June tournament.
Now his sights are set on a looming three-game Twenty20 series against the West Indies beginning on February 9 - which will wrap up in his adopted home in Perth - before Australia play three matches against NZ across the Tasman.
Australian selector George Bailey says the matches will play a crucial role in deciding who makes the trip to the West Indies for the World Cup.
"It's really exciting. I haven't actually played a whole lot of cricket for Australia in Australia, I've played a lot overseas," Behrendorff said.
"That's going to be really exciting up against a formidable West Indies outfit. They're a great side, they've got a lot of star-studded players coming back into their Twenty20 line-up getting ready for the World Cup in a few months' time, so it's going to be an exciting series.
"At the moment I'm certainly in the Twenty20 space which is great. I'll keep working really hard at that, and any time an opportunity comes to represent your country, I'll jump at it.
"It's something I've worked a lot on over the course of my career, to get a chance to play for Australia. Hopefully I'm able to continue my good form and get some more opportunities for Australia."
