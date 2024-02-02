Police look for man accused of early morning assault

Police have released a photo of a man who is accused of assaulting someone on Bunda street in the early hours of Friday morning.
ACT Policing said they received reports a man had become involved in a verbal argument with a person after which he allegedly assaulted another person about 1.05am.
When officers arrived at the scene they could not find the man and believe he fled towards Petrie Street in the city.
In the released image, the accused man is seen to be wearing a white t-shirt, jean shorts and black Nike shoes. It also appears the man has tattoos on his left forearm and left leg.
Police said they would like to speak to the man.
"Police would urge this man to present himself to the nearest police station," ACT Policing said.
"If you can identify the man, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7663135. Information can be provided anonymously."
