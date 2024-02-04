The Canberra Times
ACT independents were right to create a party for upcoming election

By Letters to the Editor
February 5 2024 - 5:30am
In response to "How does this work?" (Letters, Jan 31) one reason that independent candidates form a political party to contest the ACT election in October is that the ACT electoral system, while properly legislated and run by Elections ACT, was designed by major political parties to favour themselves.

