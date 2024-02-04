ACT independents were right to create a party for upcoming election

In response to "How does this work?" (Letters, Jan 31) one reason that independent candidates form a political party to contest the ACT election in October is that the ACT electoral system, while properly legislated and run by Elections ACT, was designed by major political parties to favour themselves.
The big three parties have been very successful. The ACT has not elected even a single MLA from outside of the Labor, Greens and Liberals for 20 years.
One of the features of the ACT's electoral system is that only registered political parties have their party name at the top of their column on the ballot paper.
Hence, several community independent candidates will essentially have to go to the expense and effort to register a political party just to get slightly closer to getting a fair go.
That is also an indication of their commitment to improving the ACT's Legislative Assembly.
If Clare Carnell, full-time director of Independents for Canberra (IFC) truly believes it was wrong for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to break his election promise to fully implement the stage three tax cuts by making them fairer for all Australians, then I'll be seriously considering not voting for this group.
Such statements belie any suggestion the group is going to be truly independent and suggests a willingness to play politics for votes.
If you want to know the impact of lack of competition on airfares, look no further than Sydney to Lord Howe Island and return.
A Qantas flight in economy costs around $1800 per person. Qantas also has a nice little earner going on the Sydney to Broome return. Expect around $1400 per person for a red E special or around $6000 return in business (for which you could fly to Europe in business class).
A long time ago in a galaxy very near and just like ours, newspapers reported the news.
Facts were checked, sources verified, "Is" dotted, "Ts" crossed and stories would be based on something.
Some sections of the media no longer report the news; they create it. There's no fact-checking and in many cases it's pure fiction.
When Russia commenced its campaign against Ukraine, News Ltd ran a story for weeks that Vladimir Putin had cancer and only had months, if not weeks, to live.
Various impressive experts were quoted as claiming he looked sick. Years later he appears to be fairly healthy and has more than weeks to live. Where did that story come from?
The latest story they're running is that Joe Biden is pulling out of the race for presidency in May and will be replaced by Michelle Obama. Do they have Nostradamus on their staff?
Surely there has to be some justification and merit behind a story.
I can't help wondering what the next ridiculous story is going to be.
If Biden pulls out of the race in May and Michelle Obama runs I'll humbly admit my error and beg forgiveness, but I'm not too worried.
While it is great to see the ACT government's grass-mowing teams slowly making inroads into the grass-cutting load, what I would really like to see is priority given to mowing roundabouts and their approaches (over open spaces).
Some roundabouts, for example the one at the intersection of Ashley and Isabella Drives, are becoming dangerous blind spots for motorists because of the very long uncut grass.
I am the daughter of Mary Robbie, who regularly wrote letters to the editor over many years.
Mum would love to share her letters with family and friends on Facebook and I know how much joy it brought her.
She passed on December 2, 2023, but didn't want any public announcement until after her celebration of life when all her family could be home.
This happened on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
Our much-loved mum battled health challenges over the last few years with courage and resilience.
We were all so proud of her stance on equal rights for women and her strong advocacy for social justice.
A keen bridge player and golfer in her day, mum took the men of a South Coast golf club (Batemans Bay Golf Club) to the Human Rights Commission and won the right for women to play on men-only days.
In her public service role she went above and beyond assisting the Aboriginal community and ex-prisoners find employment.
She was a most caring and selfless woman. We were lucky to have her as our mum.
Did it strike anyone else who watched the first episode of ABC's Nemesis that interviewees were very concerned about what was good or not good for individuals, their party, or the government?
There was not (at least for the time I watched - there's a limit to the amount of hypocrisy I can stomach) a mention of whether an action or lack of action was good for Australia or the Australian people.
What an indictment of our politicians!
I have no problem with the government breaking a promise, as opposed to the previous one.
I have no doubt about this Prime Minister's trustworthiness, as opposed to the previous one.
I have no issue with the Prime Minister's integrity, or that of the entire government, as opposed to the previous one.
I have a problem with a government giving tax breaks to people who don't need them, while people with less money can barely put food on the table or a roof over their head.
Respected economist John Maynard Keynes said: "When the facts change, I change my mind."
So did Mr Albanese and his government. It was the decent thing to do.
There is no compulsion for the anti-Australia Day mob to celebrate this great day on January 26.
If you don't agree with it then let those who do enjoy the day.
You can go and do what it is you are so good at - moping, sulking, moaning and criticising all things past.
I'm positive that the mob that do respect Australia Day as it is now won't carry on like pork chops on "your selected day".
It is becoming very tiresome. Please hurry up and find your own date and leave the majority of Australians to celebrate as they want to.
Having said that, good luck with coming up with an alternate date with so many wokesters out there wanting "their date" to be the one.
PM Netanyahu's existing trials may be proceeding while the Gaza war continues.
The specific senior political figures (the PM, defence minister, minister responsible for the relevant Israeli intelligence agencies), the specific senior IDF officers and intelligence staff (IDF and civilian) should be charged with treason and/or gross dereliction of duty.
They ignored clear warning signs of terrorist attacks, and allowed the IDF to stand down over the Yom Kippur weekend.
Women paid a horrible price for gross male stupidity, arrogance, complacency, smugness and political cowardness.
Donors to political parties mostly fall into two broad categories: those who support a party's policies; and those who seek to influence the next government for their own benefit.
The latter tend to be large corporations and industry groups (like big oil or gambling) with deep pockets who donate to both government and opposition parties to hedge their bets.
This money buys access to government ministers denied to ordinary Australians. That's why the public deserves to know, before the polls, who is using their wealth to buy influence with the next government.
Australia needs tighter disclosure laws (more than $50 million was secretly donated last year) so voters can see who is attempting to pull whose strings.
If there is nothing to hide, what have the major parties to lose from supporting full transparency?
I did a double take over the Chief Minister's warning of the potential risk of "stooge independents" at the October election. Surely it couldn't be any riskier than what we've experienced for the past eight years?
Even if some UNRWA workers participated in the October 7 attacks is that any reason for countries supporting the organisation (including Australia) to cut their funding? How does that help the victims of the conflict who depend upon the aid? It's even more callous than Hamas, it seems to me.
So, Shirley-Smith High School, ACT's newest school is going to use "explicit teaching". I can only just restrain an eye roll at that tautology. Teaching involves sharing information by demonstration, instruction, guided practice, feedback, independent practice. Can't get more explicit than that. Anything else is learning.
Why are the requirements for reporting political donations so different from what is required of ordinary Australians in reporting their income? Any thoughts? Anyone? Katie? Alicia? David?
Scarlett Gaffey ("Key questions for parents to ask with children starting school", February 2) writes, academically, of problems encountered as children learn to read, and spell correctly. But she fails to recommend reading aloud, regularly, to children before they start school. It's a rewarding experience for both the listener and the reader.
Further to Bob McDonald's letter re Liz Storer. If you want the advice of someone who assassinates characters for a living, ask someone from the Murdoch bubble.
I really like Douglas Hynd's suggestion we change to fixed three-year terms rather than four (Letters, January 31). The effect of four-year terms on the Senate would not be easily understood by the average Australian and most importantly, as Mr Hynd points out, three-year terms would allow current Senate arrangements to continue.
On the basis of information provided through the IDF the people of Gaza are to be denied food and water. Does it occur to anyone that the IDF information may be incorrect? Unfortunately in war truth is the first casualty.
Given the population of Gaza outnumbers Hamas by 100 to one why don't the people just turf the terrorists out?
I was fascinated to read that women behaving in a vile manner can be explained by "so often it's because they feel that to act like a man is the only way to be treated as equal to one" (Eric Hunter, Letters, February 2). Could Mr Hunter supply the research for this?
