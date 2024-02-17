The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Young drivers must haul us into the future, says trucking boss

PB
By Peter Brewer
February 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fast-building issues of not enough drivers and an ever-rising demand for more products, delivered more often, is squeezing the nation's trucking industry to the point where "something has to give".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.