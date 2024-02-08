Peter Polites melds memoir and fiction in new novel

February 11: At Muse at 3pm, Peter Polites will discuss his book God Forgets About the Poor. $10 or $42 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
February 13: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss Dorothy Tse's speculative political allegory Owlish (trans. Natasha Bruce). See: musecanberra.com.au.
February 16: The National Library of Australia's digitisation of historical newspapers, and To Be Continued: The Australian Newspaper Fiction Database, have opened the pages of Australia's literary past. Professor Katherine Bode will explain how members of the public can volunteer. It's at 6pm in the library's theatre and online. $10 members, $15 non-members. See: nla.gov.au.
February 18: At the Book Cow at 2pm in Sunday Afternoon Crime, Barbie Robinson will be in conversation with crime writers Jack Heath and Lee Christine. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 20: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss The Idealist by Nicholas Jose, a novel set in Australia, East Timor and Washington in the lead up to the East Timorese independence referendum in 1999. See: musecanberra.com.au.
February 22: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Karen Viggers will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her new novel Sidelines, in which a teenage soccer game descends into a violent brawl. Vote of thanks by Emma Pocock. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Register at anu.edu.au/events.
February 24: At the Book Cow at 2pm, join author Stephanie Owen Reeder and illustrator Cher Hart as they launch their nonfiction children's picture book Sensational Australian Animals, covering more than 145 truly astounding creatures. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 25: At the Book Cow at 2pm, Sandra Bennett will read her new picture book, Dragons Drumming. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 5: At 6pm in an ANU/ Canberra Times meet the author event, Dervla McTiernan will be in conversation with Chris Hammer on her new book What Happened to Nina, a novel of suspense about two families at war with each other. Vote of thanks by Anna Creer. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 6: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Andrew Leigh will be in conversation with Genevieve Bell on his new book The Shortest History of Economics. Vote of thanks by Martine Mariotti Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 7: At the Book Cow at 6pm will be a book chat with French former spy Jack Beaumont, who will discuss his book Dark Arena. See: bookcow.com.au.
March 19: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss French-Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga's Kibogo (trans. Mark Polizzotti), about the clash between ancient Rwandan beliefs and the missionaries determined to replace them with European Christianity. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The club now has two chapters in Canberra, at King O'Malley's in the city and Cypher Brewing Co. in Gungahlin. Both will meet from 7pm to 9.30pm on March 6, April 3, May 1 and June 5. For more information call Adam Bartlett on 0468 942 182 or visit toughguybookclub.com.
Asia Bookroom runs a book group for readers who like books of Asian interest. It meets every six to eight weeks. Members are asked to buy each book from Asia Bookroom. Email books@AsiaBookroom.com or phone 6251 5191. See: asiabookroom.com.
