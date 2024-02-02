Fava using Wallaroos disappointment as motivation in Brumbies Super W bid

ACT Brumbies Super W coach Scott Fava has vowed to use the disappointment at missing out on the Wallaroos job as motivation throughout the upcoming season.
The former Wallaby was a Wallaroos assistant coach for the past two years and put his hand up for the head coaching role after ex-coach Jay Tregonning stood down last November.
Rugby Australia officials, however, opted to take the team in a new direction and recruited former English player and coach Jo Yapp to become the program's first full-time head coach.
Fava has since been told he will not be retained as an assistant coach.
It was a bitter blow for the developing coach however he is determined to view the silver linings from the disappointment.
Now he's no longer involved in the Wallaroos set up, Fava can dedicate his energy to the Brumbies and their quest for a breakthrough Super W title.
"My full concentration is now on the Brumbies and our Super W campaign," Fava said. "Winning the Super W title is the intended goal."
Fava's side will open their season with a trial at Viking Park on Saturday afternoon against the Hong Kong China women's team.
The coach is set to utilise the bulk of his squad to ensure all healthy players receive a taste of the action. A number of top players are unavailable, with Siokapesi Palu serving a suspension picked up playing for the Wallaroos last year.
Saturday's match comes six weeks out from their round one Super W clash against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney on March 16.
While plenty of rust is expected from the first hit out of the year, Fava is confident a recent camp in Jervis Bay has set the foundation for a successful campaign.
"The girls are stepping up and we're making sure they're high-performance athletes," Fava said. "That's the real change we've had to have, it's a different program. We've run the academy from May, but this is now a step up and the girls understand that flicking the switch is important.
"We've had a good prep coming into this week, we've worked hard and it's a good opportunity to put some of the elements into a good trial against Hong Kong."
