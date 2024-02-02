Your guide on how to talk like a Swiftie

A lot of the phrases that Swifties will slip into conversation are lyrics. The easiest way to pick up on all the possible phrases is to listen to Swift's entire catalogue - that's when you'll be completely fluent in Swiftisms. But some key phrases to help you in the meantime include "I'm the problem, it's me", "Ready for it", "By the way, I'm going out tonight", "You need to calm down", and "I knew you were trouble" - all of which are lyrics. It's also worth noting that Swifties will also reference the red scarf in All Too Well, and, at the moment in particular, the re-written lyrics "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" which Swift sang in a live version of Karma during a Buenos Aires show. This refers to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and the pair's blossoming love story.