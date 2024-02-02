The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Blindsided, cowardly' Braddon restaurant assault 'like soap opera'

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated February 2 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The story behind why a dad, described by his family as "a large teddy bear", assaulted a man in a Braddon restaurant "is almost like describing a soap opera," a lawyer has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.