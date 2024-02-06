The Canberra Times
What's on

Your guide to what to do, see and listen to this weekend

By Ron Cerabona
February 7 2024 - 5:30am
There are books galore and many other items at the Lifeline Bookfair. Picture by Graham Tidy
What to do:

The first Lifeline Bookfair for 2024 is on this weekend at Exhibition Park in Canberra in Mitchell. Hundreds of thousands of items will be on sale - fiction and non-fiction books, including rare books and collectables, children's books, textbooks and foreign language books. You'll also find magazines and pamphlets, sheet music, comics, maps and atlases, talking books, records and CDs, DVDs, games and jigsaws. There's a rare books room with scarcer and more expensive items but the main sections have plenty of bargains. Entry by gold coin donation or tap. See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.

