Your guide to what to do, see and listen to this weekend

The first Lifeline Bookfair for 2024 is on this weekend at Exhibition Park in Canberra in Mitchell. Hundreds of thousands of items will be on sale - fiction and non-fiction books, including rare books and collectables, children's books, textbooks and foreign language books. You'll also find magazines and pamphlets, sheet music, comics, maps and atlases, talking books, records and CDs, DVDs, games and jigsaws. There's a rare books room with scarcer and more expensive items but the main sections have plenty of bargains. Entry by gold coin donation or tap. See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
The Grammys played out in the US this week, bringing together some of the biggest names in the music industry. This year saw two memorable performances on stage - and are a must for any music lover to listen (or relisten) to. The first was Tracy Chapman, who made a rare Grammys appearance to sing her hit song Fast Car with country singer Luke Combs. Combs's cover of the 1988 song has not only been a recent hit, but proved how everlasting Chapman's song is. The second performance was Joni Mitchell's beautiful rendition of her 1966 song, Both Sides Now. The performance - which didn't leave many dry eyes in the audience - was the 80-year-old's Grammy debut and followed her Grammy win for Best Folk Album.
Mr & Mrs Smith (Prime Video): Originally, it was the 2005 film that famously saw Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the leading roles. Now it's a TV re-imagining with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are playing John and Jane Smith - the couple who have given up their lives and identities to be thrown together as partners - both in espionage and in marriage. All eight episodes hit Prime Video late last week and people are already asking if there will be a season two.
With Nature: Curated by Alexander Boynes, this exhibition brings together a selection of contemporary Australian artists who have produced works in collaboration with the environment, where the landscape has influenced the outcome of the work. With works in photography, drawing, sculpture and textiles, the exhibition poses the question: how can we collaborate with our natural environment to better understand how to live a sustainable future on this planet? It opens at Canberra Contemporary Art Space on Friday. The exhibition runs until April 6. See: ccas.com.au.
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Woolley Street, Dickson, on Saturday, from 11am to 11pm. This family-friendly day will include food and drink from Dickson locals and Canberra-wide food businesses, kids' activities, interactive workshops, roving performances, and education on the cultural importance of the Lunar New Year. There will be Chinese classical music, dance, calligraphy and balloon workshops, face painting, kung fu performers, and more. See: act.gov.au/cityrenewal/places/dickson/lunar-new-year.
