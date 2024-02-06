Your guide to what to do, see and listen to this weekend

The Grammys played out in the US this week, bringing together some of the biggest names in the music industry. This year saw two memorable performances on stage - and are a must for any music lover to listen (or relisten) to. The first was Tracy Chapman, who made a rare Grammys appearance to sing her hit song Fast Car with country singer Luke Combs. Combs's cover of the 1988 song has not only been a recent hit, but proved how everlasting Chapman's song is. The second performance was Joni Mitchell's beautiful rendition of her 1966 song, Both Sides Now. The performance - which didn't leave many dry eyes in the audience - was the 80-year-old's Grammy debut and followed her Grammy win for Best Folk Album.

