The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Labor's IR reforms face tough scrutiny

By The Canberra Times
February 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke's hope the second part of his "closing the loopholes" bill will pass the Senate before Parliament rises on Thursday is optimistic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.