Labor's IR reforms face tough scrutiny

Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke's hope the second part of his "closing the loopholes" bill will pass the Senate before Parliament rises on Thursday is optimistic.
Much of Tuesday will be taken up with the usual pomp and circumstance marking the first sitting of 2024.
That won't leave much time for MPs to weigh up the pros and cons of a contentious piece of legislation put on the back burner in 2023 in order to allow ongoing negotiations with the Greens and the crossbench.
The Greens, while broadly supportive of Labor's push to create a more level playing field between workers and their employers after years of conservative rule, felt what was proposed did not go far enough.
One issue they wanted addressed was the impact "24/7" connectivity through mobile phones, messaging apps and other "working from home" technologies are having on the 21st century work environment.
The Greens are concerned many employees now feel under pressure to be available at all hours of the day or night and that this is having an adverse impact on people's health and family life.
This has led to the preparation of a "right to disconnect" amendment to be added to the legislation which would give workers the power to "switch off" after hours, effectively making it a breach of their employment conditions if a manager tried to contact them.
Copies of the amendment were made available to senators David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie, whose support would play an important role in getting the legislation over the line, on Wednesday.
This has not turned out quite as well as Mr Burke and the government would have hoped.
On the one hand Senator Pocock is understood to be concerned about some aspects of the amendment which may block reasonable attempts by employers to contact a staff member in the event of a workplace emergency.
The ability to do this is usually accepted as a given in most workplaces. There are already safeguards in place to ensure that it is not abused.
Senator Pocock is reportedly concerned that unless the amendment is worded quite carefully the "power to disconnect" could be used "vexatiously".
The circulation of the draft amendment has also raised eyebrows within the business community which is not happy that it had not been canvassed on this issue.
Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar is of the view that if crossbenchers have access to the proposed changes then business should to.
"If the plan is to append it to the legislation going into the Senate ... I think it will need more scrutiny than that [just three days]," he said.
Mr McKellar, who has never been one to leave his listeners in any doubt about what he is thinking, suspects the Greens are trying to drive the IR reform agenda with what is, in effect, a Trojan horse amendment.
"It's the triumph of stupidity over commonsense," he said. "It would be the final step in Australia becoming a banana republic."
While that suggestion is, by any definition, over the top, it is true Mr Burke can't have it both ways. He must either put the legislation in its current form - and have it fail without the support of the Greens - or make the amendment public and give the business community and the back bench time to consider it properly.
Unless this issue is handled with more finesse than the minister has displayed to date the government could have suffered its first parliamentary bloody nose before the week is out.
