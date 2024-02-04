We'll believe better public transport when we see it

It can be challenging to explain Canberra's strange and patchy public transport system to visitors and newcomers.
News last week that bus drivers have finally agreed to incentives to encourage full-time drivers to work at the weekend must seem like a quaint byproduct of a long-ago dispute.
Which is exactly what it is - a disagreement dating back to 1995, when incentives were removed for drivers to work on the weekend, making it challenging to provide reliable weekend bus services.
That may now be about to change, thanks to 67 per cent of eligible staff voting on the new agreement, with 95 per cent of those voting in favour.
This is obviously a welcome development, but it is yet another example of the laborious process of development and change in our public transport and travel systems.
In another report last week, Canberra's peak cycle lobby Pedal Power ACT took issue with the ACT government's new active travel plan, saying it lacked timelines, budgets or targets, making it more of a "wish list" than a plan.
It is also, it must be said, a plan that has been more than 18 months in the pipeline.
Pedal Power's chief executive Simon Copland last week quipped during a similar period, the city of Seville in Spain "built an 80km separated bike network and their cycling rate shot up from near zero to 10 per cent. While other cities are getting on with it, we can't even produce a meaningful document".
It's hard not to agree, with the sentiment at least.
The national capital has long been rightly lambasted as an overly car-dependent city - an historical quirk with lasting consequences.
Thanks to the city's physical structure and dominant road structure, it's challenging, to say the least, to live here without using a car, especially when the public bus system leaves so much to be desired.
The government has for some time been committed to encouraging as many people as possible to leave their cars at home, and either take the bus, cycle or walk to work and school.
But all Canberrans know that, no matter how wholeheartedly we embrace the philosophy behind this commitment, the infrastructure needed to see it fully realised simply doesn't exist.
Plans to install new pedestrian crossings, lighting, signs and kerb ramps, all designed to get more Canberrans walking and cycling around the capital, all feel a bit obvious to those who've been trying to travel actively for years.
They are unlikely, on their own, to encourage diehard drivers out of their cars.
And plans, in and of themselves, aren't tantamount to action when it comes to long-standing problems.
Mr Copland is right in expressing concern this new plan may well languish for more months and years, like so many before them.
Meanwhile, City Services Minister Tara Cheyne is adamant the government is going about travel reform the right way, with works being carried out well before the active travel plan is finalised.
Baby steps, then.
But given how long it's taken Canberra bus drivers to agree to normalise weekend work - and by extension for Canberrans to feel confident they can reliable travel around the city on weekends using buses rather than their cars - it's not hard to imagine many more years of discussion, debate and the unveiling of more new plans and studies before Canberra truly does become a city of active travellers.
