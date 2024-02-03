The Canberra Times
Decision to defund UNRWA was poorly thought through

By Letters to the Editor
February 4 2024 - 5:30am
Australia's decision to defund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), on which virtually all of Gaza's population now rely for basic services, is an incomprehensible kneejerk response that inflicts further collective punishment on a civilian population.

