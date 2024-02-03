Decision to defund UNRWA was poorly thought through

Australia's decision to defund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), on which virtually all of Gaza's population now rely for basic services, is an incomprehensible kneejerk response that inflicts further collective punishment on a civilian population.
The allegations against 12 of UNRWA's 13,000 employees - which UNRWA had already dealt with appropriately by terminating the contracts of those still in its employ and seeking an independent investigation - came immediately after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that some of Israel's actions could fall within the definition of genocide.
The court stated that Israel must take immediate steps to ensure that critically needed services and aid reach the people of Gaza. Australia's decision puts us at risk of complicity with Israel, and undermines the authority of the ICJ.
The decision is also totally inconsistent with our practice in other instances of alleged criminal or other wrongdoing in large organisations. As just one example, the Department of Human Services was not defunded because of the shocking "robodebt" scandal. The very idea is ridiculous, as it would only have escalated beyond measure the harm caused.
In addition, no comparable measures are being undertaken in relation to the perpetrators of the war crimes leading to the deaths of 152 UN staff delivering aid in Gaza, or other crimes against the Palestinian people.
Unique punishments are being inflicted on Palestinian civilians that wouldn't be dreamt of if the victims were, for example, Australians. The decision must be reversed.
Your editorial "ACT police funding must match growth" (January 31) rightly argued that funding for police must match the rapid population growth the territory has experienced since 2010.
It's not just police. Schools, hospitals, nursing homes, public transport, roads, energy and housing funding should have increased, too.
As Malcolm Fraser said: "There's no such thing as a free lunch." He was right.
If more and more people are added to a population, any gains in tax (that mainly go to federal governments) are offset by costs in new infrastructure and services; costs usually borne by the states and territories.
It's a pity that the Labor-Greens government see endless growth an inherent good. It isn't. At some point it has to stop.
In his description of the concept and importance of "terroir", Lark Hill winemaker Chris Carpenter ("Winemakers pine for one 'normal' year", January 30, p2) noted that "geology, geography, topography and also in terms of how things are managed by the people who work there combine to make a site unique".
I once worked as consultant on the terroir of vineyards, and can vouch for the importance of not only geology and topography (or aspect), but also for the overriding importance of local climate.
The Lake George area is an excellent example of the importance of soils, sunshine hours and rainfall patterns.
In Bourgogne ("Burgundy"), France, a few metres can make a discernible difference to the aroma and flavour of wines made from two different sites. Terroir is entirely natural.
Every serious commentator on society since Aristotle, has noticed that a strong middle class keeps society strong and stable. When the middle class is strong they are the keepers of values that support and maintain society, and democracy.
When the middle class struggles that job in society gets lost.
The very wealthy don't have to keep those values.
The poor cannot, as they don't have the resources,
Abandoning middle seems to promote extremism, unrest, and revolt.
So let's be reasonable, and restore a strong healthy middle.
