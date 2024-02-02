Morks Thai restaurant to close after 15 years

A beloved contemporary Thai restaurant in Kingston is closing its doors after serving customers for 15 years, the owners announced on Friday.
Morks and Benn Ratanakosol said the eatery started in Florey as a "retirement project" for their parents in 2008.
After five years there, they moved to a casual venue on the Kingston Foreshore to continue infusing the best of Australian produce and Thai flavours.
"Morks has accomplished everything we've wanted it to," the owners said in a statement.
"Seriously, every time we have new front-of-house staff join us, they cannot believe how incredibly nice and enthusiastic our customers are.
"You are so willing to try new things, honest and constructive with your feedback, and genuinely joyous to be around."
Morks' owners are proud of the accolades they've received and the "rebellious stamp" they put on Thai cuisine.
However, loyal customers will be glad to know the owners have another venue in the works, they have said it will be "unlike anything you've seen".
The restaurant's last day of service will be March 9.
"We can't wait to share what we're building, but for now please join us for one last meal at Morks," they said.
