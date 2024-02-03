Cool Canberra avoid 'white noise' with monumental challenge ahead

With their backs against the wall, Canberra United still hold belief they can save their season.
There's no-one losing their cool though.
Coach Njegosh Popovich remains a calm figure on the sidelines at matches, and behind the scenes is carefully keeping his players motivated and focused on the job at hand for the remaining nine games.
With 27 points on offer and United 12 points out of the top four, there is technically still a chance for Canberra to reach finals, but there's no denying it will take a monumental effort, especially facing the A-League's top-four in the next four games, starting with Melbourne City on Sunday at McKellar Park.
"The ladder position doesn't show what's actually happening," Popovich said.
"We've just got to win each battle and hopefully we get there in the end.
"We only just missed out on finals last year. We've lost games in final moments of games, and that's about being able to control those moments, which comes with experience."
Popovich said seasoned players like top-scorers Michelle Heyman and Vesna Milivojevic are helping lift the side, with young ones like Mary Stanic-Floody, Chloe Lincoln and Sasha Grove also inspiring teammates.
"It's about executing. We know where we failed in certain areas," Popovich said.
"It's definitely about winning those one-on-one challenges, especially when you come up against players in the Matildas fold.
"Motivation is a big thing for me, and I try to give people guidance and let them self-help.
"You can be aggressive as a coach, I just think that it becomes white noise if you're always aggressive.
"In the dressing room, the girls do get a different part of me than what I will generally do on a sideline, I just don't see the value in screaming."
United will be out to end a two-game losing streak on Sunday.
A-League Women - Round 15
Canberra United v Melbourne City at McKellar Park, Sunday 5pm
