University of Canberra targets budget funding for stadium

With their feasibility study nearly complete, the University of Canberra will hope to secure funding in this year's budget for a new basketball stadium that would double as the home of the Canberra Capitals.
But recently resigned UC vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon said rumours they were looking to build a 14,000-seat rectangular stadium for sports like rugby union and soccer wasn't part of their current plans.
Nixon announced his shock resignation last month for "personal reasons", but has spoken exclusively to The Canberra Times about the university's sporting plans.
The University of Canberra received $750,000 in federal funding to do a feasibility study into a 4000-seat, multi-use facility that would not only provide a home for the Capitals, who they own, but also provide a much-needed indoor venue for community sport as well.
Nixon said that study was almost complete, which meant they would now look to the federal and ACT governments for funding through the upcoming budgets - potentially as early as this year.
That would be a much-needed boost for the Capitals, who have been forced to lead a nomadic existence since the closure of AIS Arena during the pandemic.
They've struggled to find a venue large enough to host WNBL finals.
The AIS Arena is still closed and won't reopen until May at the earliest, with the ACT and federal governments arguing over who will replace the floating basketball court - which was damaged while in storage.
A new indoor facility could also help the return of Super Netball to the capital for the first time since 2019.
Nixon confirmed UC would now look for funding in the upcoming budgets.
"Yeah. That would be the general plan," he said.
"We got several million dollars between the federal government and the ACT government and we've obviously put some of our own in to do the feasibility.
"We're pretty much nearly finished on that feasibility, then it'll be a matter of making those representations to the federal and ACT government about their commitment to it alongside ours."
There's been talk the university, which has carved itself a footing in the sporting landscape, was keen to build a rectangular stadium that could be used by several football codes.
It could be used for home games by the ACT Brumbies and potentially Canberra's A-League team, with the announcement of a news men's team hopefully coming soon.
But Nixon said it wasn't something they've committed to.
"That's currently not in our plans. I've heard that [rumour] as well," he said.
"There are many opportunities to do things like that, but that's currently not something that's on our plans and it's not something that we've committed to."
