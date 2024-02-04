Police searching for offender who grabbed two women

Police are asking the public to help identify an offender who committed two acts of indecency on bicycle paths near Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin.
The same offender is believed to be behind two acts of indecency committed on the Gungahlin bike paths near the pond.
The first incident occurred on January 30, around 7pm, when a male grabbed a woman and "committed an act of indecency on the victim" before he fled the area on a black bicycle, police said.
The second incident involved another woman being grabbed in a similar manner near the Yerrabi Pond bicycle and took place on January 31, at around 3.45pm.
Police believe these acts are linked and were committed by the same man or teenage boy.
Anyone who may have seen these incidents or may have CCTV or mobile phone footage of them is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7661041.
Information can be provided anonymously.
