The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Hooper brothers set sights on Super Rugby double act as Lachlan eyes debut

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 4 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tom and Lachlan Hooper spent their childhoods playing against each other in the backyard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.