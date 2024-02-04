'Feels pretty bloody good': Queanbeyan snap title drought in tense final

Queanbeyan have held their nerve at the death to snap a run of grand final defeats in Sunday's Cricket ACT one-day decider.
The side had played for the title in four of the past six grand finals across various formats, only lifting the trophy on one occasion.
On Sunday, however, they made amends for last year's two-day final loss to Weston Creek Molonglo by securing a tense three-wicket win.
A late wicket in the 48th over set stage for thrilling finish, with Queanbeyan requiring 12 runs off the final two overs and three wickets in hand.
Tyler van Luin had set the platform for the run chase, scoring a patient 88, before Logaish Shivakumar steered his side home with an unbeaten 69 off 51 balls.
The batter hit the winning runs in the final over to secure a memorable John Gallop Cup triumph.
"I was just focused on getting us over the line," Shivakumar said.
"Take it as deep as possible and see who can hold their nerve at the end.
"That's what we did and it feels pretty bloody good. We haven't won one in a while, so getting over the line is pretty big, especially against Creek, a big club."
Earlier in the day, Weston Creek Molonglo's Zak Keogh produced a flawless batting display to guide his side to an imposing total.
Weston Creek Molonglo captain John Rogers won the toss and chose to bat at Phillip Oval, with opener Rob Trickett and No.3 Keogh combining to set the platform for the innings.
The total could have been bigger than 9-266, however Queanbeyan's bowlers did a good job through the final 15 overs to limit the damage.
Thomas Atlee was the pick of the bowlers with 4-47, with Esam Rahman finishing with figures of 2-38.
QUEANBEYAN 7-270 bt WESTON CREEK MOLONGLO 9-266
