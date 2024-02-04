Police seek help to find woman

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate a missing 23-year-old woman.
Tania Hemmingsen has not been seen or heard from since 6am on Saturday when she was in Coombs.
ACT Policing said: "She is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a medium build, fair complexion, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
"Tania is known to frequent the areas around Kambah and Theodore."
READ MORE:
The police statement said they and her family "hold concerns for her welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her.
"Anyone who has seen Tania, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7664093. Information can be provided anonymously."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.