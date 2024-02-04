The Canberra Times
Opinion

Grandstanding Dutton inadvertently does us a favour

By Mark Kenny
February 4 2024 - 7:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Along with Tony Abbott, Peter Dutton was a conspicuous no-show from episode one of Nemesis, the ABC's latest addition to the occasional series started by Labor in Power (1993).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.