'For all different types of people': ACT Fire and Rescue seek new firefighters

ACT Fire and Rescue is on the hunt for up to 40 new recruits to meet the needs of a growing community.
New firefighters would join a 24/7 rapid response team which helps in emergencies across the territory and works with other first-responders.
"As more people move to our nation's capital for work, lifestyle or even retirement, it is vital that we have the right services to cater to their needs, particularly essential ones," Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said.
"More firefighters means more people protecting the ACT and providing emergency care to those who live within it," he said.
ACT Fire and Rescue acting chief officer Matthew Shonk said people of all backgrounds were encouraged to apply.
"A career in our service can be for all different types of people. Whether you are seeking to challenge yourself, wanting to help the community or looking for a career that fits your lifestyle," he said.
"As a former recruit and firefighter myself, I know firsthand that ACTF&R is the service that could supply this to you, as well as give you many paths to grow your career."
Applications open on February 19 and close on March 10.
To find out more about ACTF&R recruitment visit www.esa.act.gov.au/readywillingable
